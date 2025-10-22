The energy regulator of the Philippines has approved an increase in the feed-in tariff allowance (FIT-All) to PHP 0.2073 ($0.004)/kWh from PHP 0.1189, with the new rate set to take effect next month.The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) of the Philippines has given the go-ahead to state-owned National Transmission Corp. (TransCo) to raise the feed-in tariff allowance (FIT-All) from PHP 0.1189/kWh to PHP 0.2073/kWh. The new FIT-All rate - which is the levy electricity consumers pay to finance renewable energy incentives in the Philippines - is described by ERC as a "balance." "It ensures there ...

