Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.10.2025 11:36 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flooring365.co.uk: Industry-Leading Vinyl Range Sets New Standard in Glue-Down Flooring

HUDDERSFIELD, England, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flooring365.co.uk has just unveiled its most advanced collection yet: a new vinyl glue down flooring range that combines cutting-edge durability with high-end style. With the largest and most versatile selection currently available in the UK, this new launch sets a fresh industry benchmark for performance, quality, and value.

The collection has been carefully curated to meet the needs of both busy households and commercial spaces, offering premium strength underfoot while delivering a sleek, modern aesthetic. Unlike click-fit alternatives, vinyl flooring with a glue-down installation offers a smooth, low-profile finish that's ideal for high-traffic areas and long-term wear.

Why this range stands out:

  • Ultra-Durable: Designed to withstand heavy footfall, everyday wear and tear, and the demands of family life or business environments.

  • Water-Resistant & Low-Maintenance: Perfect for kitchens, bathrooms, and busy interiors, just wipe clean and carry on.

  • Versatile Styling: Features a range of realistic wood and stone effects, offering timeless appeal in both modern and traditional homes.

  • Professional Finish: Glue-down application provides a flawless fit with minimal movement over time.

"This collection reflects what our customers are looking for, flooring that performs exceptionally well, looks fantastic, and keeps things simple," Richard, Director of Flooring365.co.uk shared. "We're proud to offer one of the most comprehensive glue-down vinyl ranges on the market."

The launch marks a major step forward in Flooring365.co.uk's mission to deliver exceptional flooring at accessible prices. With an unmatched selection in stock and ready for fast delivery, customers can transform their interiors quickly and confidently, without compromising on performance.

To explore the new collection and order free samples today!

About Flooring365.co.uk

Flooring365.co.uk is a leading UK supplier of quality engineered wood, solid wood and vinyl flooring. Based in Huddersfield, the company combines affordability with outstanding service and a carefully selected product range. Their mission is to help homeowners transform their spaces with style, value, and ease.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/industry-leading-vinyl-range-sets-new-standard-in-glue-down-flooring-302590071.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.