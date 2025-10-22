Polymer Link Holdings Berhad Signs Underwriting Agreement with Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad for Upcoming Listing

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Polymer Link Holdings Berhad ("Polymer Link") and its subsidiaries ("Group"), a regional and international plastic manufacturer specialising in manufacturing plastic powder and colour masterbatch for rotational moulding applications, is pleased to announce that the Group has signed an underwriting agreement with Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad ("HLIB") in preparation of its upcoming listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

Established in 2011, the Group has progressively built a strong presence within the plastic rotational moulding supply chain. The Group's plastic powder manufacturing process encompasses formulation, compounding, and grinding, underpinned by technical expertise in selecting and blending plastic resins, masterbatch, and additives to meet customised specifications. It produces plastic powders tailored for both general and specialty applications, serving a wide range of end-use industries. Additionally, Polymer Link manufactures colour masterbatch, which is used both for in-house production and for sale to external customers.

According to the exposed prospectus available on Bursa Securities' website, Polymer Link's ACE Market initial public offering ("IPO") comprises a public issue of 97.15 million new shares, representing 17.3% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital of 560.00 million shares ("Public Issue"), as well as an offer for sale of 24.08 million existing shares, equivalent to 4.3% of the enlarged issued share capital ("Offer For Sale").

The particulars of the IPO are as follows:

Public Issue

Malaysian Public: 28.00 million shares or 5.0% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital, with 2.5% made available to non-Bumiputera public investors and the remaining 2.5% made available to Bumiputera public investors.

Pink Form Allocations: 4.44 million shares or 0.8% of the enlarged issued share capital will be allocated to eligible directors, key senior management and employees (collectively known as " Eligible Persons ") through Pink Form Allocations.

Private Placement to Selected Investors: 64.71 million shares or 11.5 % of the enlarged issued share capital are reserved for private placement to selected investors.



Offer For Sale

Offer for sale of 24.08 million shares or 4.3% of the enlarged issued share capital by way of private placement to selected investors.

Pursuant to the underwriting agreement, HLIB will underwrite 32.44 million shares, comprising 28.00 million shares allocated to the Malaysian Public and 4.44 million shares made available to the Eligible Persons through Pink Form Allocations.

Mr. Koh Song Heng, Executive Vice Chairman/ President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Polymer Link, commented, "The signing of the underwriting agreement with Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad marks a pivotal milestone in our listing journey on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities. With this IPO, we aim to scale our operations, expand our international presence through new distribution channels and regional capacity upgrades, including our planned entry into Poland and expansion in Australia and Southeast Asia, and continuously fulfil our commitment to delivering customised polymer solutions. We believe our technical capabilities and customer-centric approach will continue to drive sustainable growth as we enter this exciting new chapter."

Polymer Link has obtained Bursa Securities' approval for the listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities on 25 July 2025. Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Placement Agent and Sole Underwriter for the IPO while DWA Advisory Sdn. Bhd.is the Financial Adviser.

ABOUT POLYMER LINK HOLDINGS BERHAD

Polymer Link Holdings Berhad ("Polymer Link") and its subsidiaries ("Group") are a regional and international plastic manufacturer specialising in plastic powder and colour masterbatch for rotational moulding applications. The Group commenced its plastic powder manufacturing operations on a tolling basis, before expanding its footprint across its key markets e.g., Malaysia, the Philippines, India, the USA, and Australia. The Group specialises in the formulation, compounding, and grinding of plastic powder for both general and specialty applications, alongside the production of colour masterbatch for internal use and external sale. In 2018, the Group marked a key milestone with its listing on the LEAP Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") on 27 April 2018, before voluntarily delisting on 9 December 2020 to streamline its business operations. Today, the Group continues to strengthen its international presence by delivering customised polymer solutions to a growing base of industrial clients worldwide.

For more information, visit https://polymerlink.net/.

Jazmin Wan

Email:j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Chris Ser

Email:c.ser@swanconsultancy.biz

