Taiwan Institute of Economic Research: Taiwan Showcases Evidence-Based TCM at CPHI Frankfurt 2025

Stand 12.1 C112 | October 28-30, 2025

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan's healthcare system, ranked No. 1 worldwide in CEOWORLD Magazine's 2024 Health Care Index, is built on the integration of modern medicine with proven Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). At CPHI Frankfurt 2025, organized by Taiwan Institute of Economic Research, the Taiwan Traditional Chinese Medicine Pavilion (stand 12.1 C112) will highlight how Taiwan combines scientific validation with centuries of herbal wisdom to create innovative solutions for global health.

A central focus is the series of national TCM innovations developed by the National Research Institute of Chinese Medicine (NRICM): NRICM101 and NRICM102 for COVID-19, NRICM201 for dementia, and NRICM301 for post-stroke recovery. Among these, only NRICM101 and NRICM102 have reached the market, widely recognized during the pandemic as exemplar of evidence-based TCM.

Chuang Song Zong, a 150-year-old heritage enterprise, is a key manufacturer of NRICM101, exported to Singapore and Thailand. The company also delivers classical TCM products to markets such as Switzerland, while providing customized OEM/ECM TCM products and dietary supplements.

Li Kang Biotech brings NRICM101 and NRICM201 to the international stage, alongside a broad portfolio of teas, herbal granules, supplements, and topical remedies. With GMP certification and ODM/OEM expertise, Li Kang expands into overseas markets.

Timing Pharmaceutical, another NRICM101 manufacturer, recalls the collective effort of Taiwan's TCM sector during the pandemic. "We all worked day and night as part of the national team to meet urgent demand at home and abroad," said Ms. Yung-Ning Chan, the company's President. Today, the company adds K-Cup herbal capsules and topical sprays to its portfolio.

Taiwan Three Mast positions itself as a specialist in pain relief, featuring water-based medicated plasters and functional herbal tablets that modernize traditional remedies for daily use.

Grape King Bio integrates herb-based TCM formulations with biotechnology-driven mushroom innovations, creating nutraceuticals that support immune health and metabolism.

"Taiwan has demonstrated how traditional medicine can play a role in modern healthcare when backed by scientific validation," said Dr. Yi-Chang Su, both Director of the Department of Chinese Medicine and Pharmacy (DCMP) and NRICM, Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW), Taiwan. "By engaging global partners at CPHI Frankfurt, we look forward to advancing collaboration, innovation, and opportunities for TCM worldwide."

The Taiwan Pavilion will host product demonstrations and business matchmaking throughout the exhibition, inviting healthcare professionals, distributors, and potential partners to explore the future of evidence-based TCM.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799060/Taiwan_TCM.jpg

