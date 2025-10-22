Anzeige
22.10.2025 12:00 Uhr
Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Europe Leads Dental Implants Market Growth to 2030 with Zirconia Implants Growing at over 10% CAGR, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the dental implants market is valued at USD 5.33 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 7.75 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 7.8%. The dental implant market is shifting toward faster-healing, immediate-load treatments using nanoscale surface engineering, reducing treatment times and allowing clinics to see more patients. Zirconia implants are gaining popularity over titanium due to metal sensitivities and patient demand for aesthetics, creating opportunities for manufacturers skilled in ceramic production.

Mordor Intelligence Logo

Geographic Segment Insights

Europe continues to dominate the dental implant landscape, supported by strong clinical expertise, high patient spending power, and an established training ecosystem. Growing emphasis on long-term implant maintenance has encouraged manufacturers to integrate follow-up solutions into their product offerings, strengthening brand loyalty among dental professionals.

In Asia-Pacific, the market is expanding rapidly as rising dental awareness, digital workflows, and cross-border treatment trends reshape distribution models. Local manufacturers are leveraging flexible production and regional e-commerce channels to meet shifting patient preferences.

Major Factors Shaping Market Dynamics

Immediate-Load and Same-Day Implants

Adoption of immediate-load protocols is rising, enabled by nano-textured surface coatings that accelerate osseointegration and reduce healing times from months to weeks. This trend allows clinics to offer same-day restorations, enhance patient satisfaction and practice efficiency.

Expansion of Reimbursement Programs

Several countries in Europe now cover single-tooth implants under defined clinical conditions. Manufacturers bundle implants with planning software and training services, shifting from a hardware-focused model to a service-oriented approach to offset price pressures.

Focus on Antimicrobial and Specialty Coatings

Rising awareness of peri-implantitis drives demand for implants with antimicrobial coatings and advanced surface chemistries, improving long-term success and reducing revision procedures.

Comprehensive Segmental Overview

By Component

  • Fixture
  • Endosteal Implants
  • Subperiosteal Implants
  • Transosteal Implants
  • Intramucosal Implants
  • Abutment

By Material

  • Titanium Implants
  • Zirconium Implants

By Design

  • Root-Form Implants
  • Plate-Form Implants

By Type

  • Tapered Implants
  • Parallel-Walled Implants

By Procedure Type

  • Immediate-Load Implant Procedure
  • Conventional Procedure

By End User

  • Dental Hospitals & Clinics
  • Dental Laboratories
  • Academic & Research Institutes

Regional coverage includes:

North America

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC
  • South Africa
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of Mordor Intelligence report:
https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/dental-implants-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Strategic Market Landscape

The dental implants market is moderately fragmented, with global manufacturers and regional players focusing on product innovation, biocompatible materials, and digital workflow integration. Companies are emphasizing patient-centric designs and expanding their portfolios through partnerships, acquisitions, and technology collaborations.

Dental Implant Players Included in this Report

  • Institut Straumann AG
  • Dentsply Sirona Inc.
  • ZimVie Inc.
  • Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.
  • Envista Holdings (Nobel Biocare Services AG)
  • Dentium Co., Ltd.
  • Thommen Medical AG
  • Ivoclar Vivadent AG
  • Solventum Corporation
  • Ziacom Medical SL
  • BioHorizons IPH Inc.
  • Bicon LLC
  • MegaGen Implant Co., Ltd.
  • Kyocera Medical Corporation
  • GC Corporation
  • BEGO GmbH & Co. KG
  • Blue Sky Bio LLC
  • Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd.
  • DIO Corporation
  • AlphaBio Tec.

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Dental Prosthetics Market : The Dental Prosthetics Market is segmented by Product Type (Dental Bridges, Crowns, Abutments, Dentures, and Others), Material (Titanium, Zirconium, Ceramic, Others), End-user (Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Others) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America).

BioHorizons, Straumann Group, Nobel Biocare Services, Zimmer Biomet and Osstem Implant are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in Dental Prosthetics: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/dental-prosthetics-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

Dental Biomaterials Market : The Dental Biomaterials Market Report Segments Into by Type (Metallic Biomaterials, Ceramic Biomaterials, and More), by Product Category (Dental Bone Graft Substitutes, Barrier Membranes and More), by Application (Orthodontics, Prosthodontics, and More), by End User (Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories and More), and Geography (North America, Europe, and More).

Straumann Holding AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3M Company, ZimVie Inc., and Botiss Biomaterials GmbH are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in Dental Biomaterials: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/dental-biomaterials-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

Cosmetic Implants Market : The Cosmetic Implants Market Report is Segmented by Raw Material (Polymer Implants, Ceramic Implants, Metal Implants, Biological Material Implants), Application (Dental, Breast, Facial, Body Contouring), End User (Hospitals, Specialty & Aesthetic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Dental Clinics), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and More).

3M, Allergan (AbbVie), Cochlear Ltd, Dentsply Sirona and Johnson & Johnson are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in Cosmetic Implants:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cosmetic-implants-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/5576650/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/europe-leads-dental-implants-market-growth-to-2030-with-zirconia-implants-growing-at-over-10-cagr-reports-mordor-intelligence-302591347.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
