Mittwoch, 22.10.2025
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
22.10.2025 12:02 Uhr
MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.: A New Way to Shine: MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. Launches DiamondBrokerUSA to Empower Everyday Entrepreneurs

Through exclusive territory licenses, the company empowers entrepreneurs to own, market, and profit from curated jewelry collections.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:MSCH), a diversified holdings company specializing in brand licensing, consumer products, and entrepreneurial ventures, today announced the launch of DiamondBrokerUSA, a direct-to-consumer and micro-entrepreneurship platform centered on fine lab-grown diamond jewelry.

DiamondBrokerUSA will enable individuals and small business owners to purchase curated packages of lab-grown diamond jewelry at wholesale pricing. Each package includes an assortment of rings, bracelets, earrings, and pendants designed for resale through e-commerce, social media, and in-person retail channels-creating a scalable business opportunity in the rapidly expanding lab-grown diamond sector.

DiamondBrokerUSA will be headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

"Lab-grown diamonds have completely changed the jewelry industry," said John Bellave, CEO of Advanced Licensing, a wholly owned subsidiary of MSCH and exclusive licensor of DiamondBrokerUSA. "Consumers today are more informed, value-driven, and environmentally conscious than ever before. Lab-grown diamonds offer the same brilliance and beauty as mined stones-without the environmental impact or inflated pricing. This model not only democratizes luxury but empowers people to turn that demand into their own business."

MainStreetChamber Holdings will support DiamondBrokerUSA with strategic development, licensing infrastructure, and operational resources-aligning with MSCH's mission to build accessible, socially responsible business ventures across consumer product categories.

"DiamondBrokerUSA represents an exciting new growth opportunity," said Larry Kozin, Chairman & CEO of MainStreetChamber Holdings. "It allows entrepreneurs to replace a full-time income while working part-time from home. As we finalize our product line-set to debut at the MSCH Convention in late January 2026-DiamondBrokerUSA is actively recruiting Leadership and Market Developers locally, nationally, and globally through the sale of Exclusive Territory Licenses."

About MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.

MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: MSCH) is a leading global provider of intellectual property and brand licensing solutions. The company develops and markets innovative licensing solutions for organizations of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises. Its diverse portfolio includes Advanced Licensing, kathy ireland® Laundry, kathy ireland® Furniture, kathy ireland® Logistics, and the MainStreetChamber of Commerce, the recently launched Perfect 10® mattress & furniture brand in partnership with Bo Derek, as well as sustainable building and wellness ventures.

Industry Contact:
info@msch.com

Media Contact:
Rona Menashe | Guttman Associates
Email: Rona@guttmanpr.com | Phone: (310) 246-4600

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events and performance and are based on assumptions and expectations subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors. MainStreetChamber Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/a-new-way-to-shine-mainstreetchamber-holdings-inc.-launches-diam-1090095

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
