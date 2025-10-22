International House Association Launches to Foster Global Peace Through Cultural Exchange

Century-old movement unites historic residential communities worldwide to advance peacebuilding and intercultural leadership

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / International House Association (IHA), a global nonprofit connecting a network of historic International Houses around the world, today announced its official launch and mission to focus on advancing peacebuilding, global citizenship and intercultural leadership. Rooted in a legacy that began in 1924 with the founding of International House New York and formally organized with Rockefeller support in 1939, the Association has relaunched to meet the demands of a more divided, globalized and complex world. The revitalized IHA builds on a century of fostering successful cross-cultural understanding through intentional living, learning and engagement.

IHA combines a proven track record of alumni impact across diplomacy, science, arts and civil society with shared values of moral courage, open discourse and global citizenship. The I-House model, which predates the United Nations by 21 years, maintains a commitment to neutrality and prioritizes dialogue over division while providing physical spaces around the world that enable daily intercultural engagement.

"Today's youth are inheriting a world shaped by crisis and complexity, including rising polarization, cultural misunderstanding and the erosion of trust across borders," said Shaun Carver, CEO of IHA. "This makes global citizenship more critical than ever. IHA offers a unifying platform built not on ideology, but on curiosity, community and peace through understanding."

IHA's purpose is to connect and amplify the work of its member Houses through shared programming, strategic partnerships and collaborative initiatives designed to advance cross-cultural understanding and global leadership.

Key services include:

Curated global programs including the Paths to Peace series and intercultural symposia

Leadership convenings across Houses to align strategy and exchange ideas

Support and consultation for new International House development

Fundraising, digital engagement, and alumni network activation

A global digital hub for storytelling, collaboration, and community building

"International Houses embody my family's long-standing belief that peace begins with understanding," said Charles Rockefeller. "Since the first House opened in New York in 1924, these centers have brought together students, scholars, and leaders from around the world to engage in addressing some of the most complicated issues of our times and to enhance cross-cultural communication and understanding. Their mission of fostering global citizenship is as vital today as it was a century ago, and the revitalization of the International House Association comes at an ideal time to help renew this legacy for a more divided world."

The I-House network has shaped more than 500,000 alumni, including Nobel laureates, ambassadors, artists, tech founders, diplomats, business leaders and social entrepreneurs who attribute their global awareness and leadership ethos to the I-House experience. Alumni communities exist on every inhabited continent, with regional chapters in the Middle East, Europe, Latin America and Asia.



International House Association (IHA) is a nonprofit organization uniting a global network of International Houses - residential and cultural centers founded on the Rockefeller-Edmonds vision of advancing peace through intercultural living. First organized in 1939 with Rockefeller family support and relaunched in 2025, IHA amplifies the mission of its member Houses through shared programs, global convenings, alumni engagement and support for new I-House development. With more than 500,000 alumni worldwide, including Nobel laureates, ambassadors, business leaders and changemakers, IHA is shaping the next century of global leadership and understanding. Learn more at https://www.ih-assoc.org/ .

