Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41DDZ | ISIN: GB00BPP06126 | Ticker-Symbol: 67K0
Stuttgart
22.10.25 | 07:41
0,130 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRITICAL METALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRITICAL METALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
22.10.2025 12:03 Uhr
233 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Axtmann Holding GmbH: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings - Critical Metals plc

DJ Axtmann Holding GmbH: Critical Metals plc 

Axtmann Holding GmbH (-) 
Axtmann Holding GmbH: Critical Metals plc 
22-Oct-2025 / 11:30 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares Critical Metals plc 
to which voting rights are attachedii: 
 
 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
 
Non-UK issuer                                              
 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                             X 
 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments                           
 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights                             
 
Other (please specify)iii:                                        
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
 
Name                                  Axtmann Holding GmbH 
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)         Schoenefeld, Germany 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
 
Name                                    
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)           
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:        21 October 2025 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):             22 October 2025 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                              % of voting rights 
                 % of voting rights    through financial   Total of both  Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      in % (8.A +   voting rights of 
                 of 8. A)         (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B)      issuervii 
                            2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed or 3.34%           n/a          3.34%      101,763,526 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification 
(if 
                 n/a            n/a          n/a         
 
 
applicable) 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares         Direct     Indirect 
                            Direct               Indirect 
 
 
ISIN code (if     (Art 9 of    (Art 10 of 
possible)       Directive 2004/ Directive 2004/ (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)  (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109 
            109/EC)     109/EC)     (DTR5.1)              /EC) (DTR5.2.1) 
          (DTR5.1)    (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
GB00BPP06126      3,400,000             3.34%                 

SUBTOTAL 8. A     3,400,000            3.34% 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
 
                         Number of voting rights that may be 
                 Exercise/    acquired if the instrument is 
Type of financial   Expiration Conversion                       % of voting rights 
instrument       datex   Periodxi 
 
                   exercised/converted. 

                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1                        

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
 
                        Physical or 
                 Exercise/   cash 
Type of financial  Expiration  Conversion          Number of voting rights  % of voting rights 
instrument      datex    Period xi 
 
                  settlementxii 

                          SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
 
applicable box with an "X") 
 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or 
legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an   
interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii 
 
 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural   X 
person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
 
 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv    or is higher than the      instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable 
       notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          threshold 
 
 
Axtmann    3.34%              n/a                     3.34% 
Holding GmbH 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
 
Name of the proxy holder           n/a 
 
The number and % of voting rights held      
 
The date until which the voting rights will    
be held 

11. Additional informationxvi 
Place of completion    Schoenefeld, Germany 
 
Date of completion     21 October 2025

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   391200Y6S8PZA6DH1Q81 
Sequence No.: 405769 
EQS News ID:  2216348 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2216348&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2025 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.