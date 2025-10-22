Diligent, the AI leader in governance, risk and compliance SaaS solutions, and Persefoni AI, Inc., a leading Sustainability Management SaaS and AI platform for companies and financial institutions, today announced a strategic partnership to lead the way in sustainability by ensuring clients have the best tools and support to meet their strategic goals and navigate an increasingly complex sustainability landscape with confidence.

As part of the agreement, Diligent will transition its carbon accounting clients to Persefoni's market-leading platform and take an equity position in Persefoni, reinforcing a long-term commitment to innovation in ESG. This partnership ensures Diligent clients benefit from best-in-class capabilities in carbon footprint management, including advanced Scope 3 supply chain sustainability solutions and AI-powered disclosure readiness.

"Diligent is committed to providing our customers with the best solutions available to meet today's needs while preparing for tomorrow's demands," said Amanda Carty, General Manager, Compliance at Diligent. "Persefoni's advanced technology, compelling roadmap, and top-tier NPS among sustainability vendors makes them the ideal partner for us. We are excited to invest in their growth and expand the possibilities for our carbon accounting clients, reinforcing our long-term commitment to the ESG market."

This partnership comes at a decisive time for businesses globally. The EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) is set to require thousands of companies to report their carbon emissions, including Scope 1, 2, and eventually Scope 3. At the same time, countries around the world are adopting the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) framework, creating a global push for consistent and transparent reporting. These developments are making robust carbon accounting solutions more critical than ever.

Kentaro Kawamori, CEO Co-Founder of Persefoni, said: "Diligent is the unquestioned global leader in Governance, Risk, and Compliance, setting the standard for customer commitment and innovation. Being selected by the best is a powerful validation of Persefoni's technology and vision, and we're honored to partner with their exceptional team to shape the future of sustainability together."

Together, Diligent and Persefoni are setting a new standard in sustainability reporting, helping businesses lead with confidence in a rapidly evolving landscape.

