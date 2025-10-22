Cambrex Unveils $120 Million Investment to Expand API Manufacturing and Strengthen U.S. Drug Supply Resilience

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced a $120 million investment to expand its U.S. operations, addressing increased demand for API development and manufacturing, and accelerating the company's leadership role in the fast-growing peptide therapeutics market.

"Our customers, in partnership with federal and state agencies, are reshoring drug manufacturing in the U.S., the world's largest pharmaceutical market. Local API production is vital for supply chain security and resilience, and Cambrex will play a key role. We are seeing very strong demand from our customers to partner with Cambrex to utilize this expanded capacity," commented Thomas Loewald, CEO of Cambrex.

The $120 million investment will support a 40% increase in the Charles City, Iowa site's large-scale manufacturing capacity, reaching nearly one million liters. The Charles City facility, situated on a 45-acre site, manufactures a broad range of APIs and pharmaceutical intermediates, including highly potent molecules and controlled substances.

"With rising demand for U.S.-based supply chains for critical therapies, Cambrex is focused on supporting the long-term stability of pharmaceutical manufacturing in the United States," Loewald added. "The investment in our Charles City facility, the nation's largest independent API manufacturing site, reflects our commitment to meeting clients' evolving needs for small molecule and peptide manufacturing."

Today's commitment builds on Cambrex's heritage of investing in its drug development and manufacturing network, and follows previous expansions over the past five years, including:

The addition of highly potent API and large-scale manufacturing capacity in Charles City, Iowa. (2022)

New, state-of-the-art laboratories, clinical and small-to-medium volume commercial manufacturing capacity, designed for commercial therapies targeting rare diseases and orphan designations, in High Point, North Carolina. (2023)

Expanded capabilities and new GMP manufacturing capacity for peptide therapeutics in Waltham, Massachusetts. (2025)

Cambrex's continued investments underscore its commitment to adding capabilities and increasing capacity to meet the evolving needs and growing demand of the pharmaceutical industry.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance development and manufacturing across the entire drug lifecycle, as well as comprehensive analytical and IND enabling services.

With over 40 years of experience and a team of 2,000 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, peptide synthesis, solid-state science, material characterization, and highly potent APIs.

