Atos International: Atos successfully deployed its advanced sport technologies for the World Para Swimming and World Para Athletics Championships in Asia

Paris, France, October 22, 2025 - Atos, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, announces today it has successfully delivered the essential services for two landmark Para Sports events taking place almost simultaneously in Asia: the World Para Swimming Championships Singapore 2025, and the World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi 2025, India. Atos has been managing the planning, preparation, orchestration, and operations of both events, providing competitors and stakeholders with an exceptional experience, reinforcing the values of inclusion, accessibility and sporting excellence.

The World Para Swimming Championships Singapore 2025, hosted for the first time in Asia, took place from September 21 to 27, 2025, in Singapore. The event, organized by the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) was held at the state-of-the-art OCBC Aquatic Centre, featuring 585 athletes from 74 nations. The Championships brought together athletes with physical, visual, and intellectual disabilities, classified according to the World Para Swimming system (S1-S10 for physical, S11-S13 for visual, S14 for intellectual). The event attracted approximately 19,000 spectators and was broadcast globally, offering a unique opportunity for fans and supporters to witness world-class performances and inspiring stories of resilience.

Just days later, from September 27 to October 5, 2025, New Delhi hosted the World Para Athletics Championships at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN). This was the largest paralympic sport event ever organized in India, welcoming over 1,000 athletes from more than 100 countries. Athletes competed in 186 medal events covering a comprehensive range of disciplines in track and field including a Universal relay. Unique to Para sport, Atos had to take into account classification in order to determine which athletes are eligible to compete and how those athletes are then grouped together for competition in order to minimize the impact of the athletes' impairments on sport performance. This is done to safeguard the integrity of fair competition.

Atos' extensive experience in the sports industry, paired with its leadership in cutting-edge sport technologies, helped take both events to the utmost level of performance. As part of this partnership, Atos provided all the fundamental projects and operation technology services related to critical data, on- and off-site, equipment such as laptops and screens, and IT systems management, including:

On-venue results systems (OVR) for all sports including up-to-date and accurate start lists, timing, scoring and results;

Real-time Graphic integration during the operations for distribution on all channels, including TVs and broadcasters.

As adaptative sports come with a unique, complex set of rules and categories based on competitors' physical abilities, Atos' experience and advanced sports technologies played a crucial role, significantly enhancing the readiness and deployment capabilities, ultimately ensuring a seamless experience for athletes and organizers.

"As a long standing, loyal partner to the Para Sports movement, we are proud that Atos has once again been instrumental in providing technology solutions that helped competitors give the best of themselves during these two events." said Nacho Moros, Head of Atos Major Events.

Atos has been serving its partners and customers through a dedicated in-house sports and major events division ("Major Events") for over 3 decades, giving it an unmatched experience and the experience and flexibility to serve its customers regardless of their exposure, size and scale. From global events to local competitions, Atos consistently strives to deliver technology excellence to its entire customer base.

Atos has been involved with the Olympic & Paralympic Movement for more than 30 years until 2024. Atos is the Official IT Partner of UEFA National Team Football and Official Digital Partner for Special Olympics International. Most recently, Atos has been instrumental in delivering successful leading-edge IT services for iconic events such as the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, the UEFA Euro 2024 and UEFA Nations League Final 2025, or inspiring events such as the Invictus Games Vancouver 2025 or the Special Olympics Torino Winter Games 2025.

