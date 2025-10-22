Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTCQB: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from a recently completed diamond drill hole at the Pau de Merena ("PDM") target. PDM is located 2.5km NW of the Central gold deposit and within the Cuiú Cuiú district.

Highlights

Diamond drill hole DDH346 intersected 23.3m @ 4.7 g/t gold from 57m depth in hard rock below the gold-in-oxide blanket, including 1m @ 91.3 g/t gold and 1m @ 8.1 g/t gold. The mineralized zone remains open at depth and along strike

The mineralized zone is most likely the strike extension of the zone intersected in DDH22 which returned 8.5m @ 5.1 g/t gold including 0.7m @ 30.4 g/t gold, and is one of four zones thus far identified in intrusive rocks below the gold-in-oxide blanket at PDM

Drill results are pending on the Mutum and Machichie NE targets, and diamond drilling is currently in progress at the Machichie Main and Jerimum Cima targets

Alan Carter, Cabral's President and CEO, commented, "The results from diamond drill hole DDH346 at the PDM target at Cuiú Cuiú highlight the presence of several very high-grade structures in the intrusive rocks below the gold-in-oxide blanket at PDM. These four discrete structures remain open along strike and down-dip. Whilst a significantly larger gold-in-oxide blanket occurs at PDM than previously envisaged, there is increasing evidence of down-dip and along strike continuity of the four known zones of primary mineralization within the intrusive rocks below the gold-in-oxide blanket. Additional drilling is planned to determine the size of the hard rock gold resource at PDM, which is located only 2.5km northwest of the Central gold deposit.

These drill results come soon after last weeks announcement of the US$45 million construction financing for the Phase 1 operation at Cuiú Cuiú which is aimed at the heap leach processing of the near surface gold-in-oxide material at the MG, Machichie Main and Central gold deposits at Cuiú Cuiú. The oxide material at PDM was not part of this PFS study but these results and more recent drilling at PDM in both the oxide material and the underlying intrusive rocks, augers well for expansion of the global resource base at Cuiú Cuiú."

PDM Drill Results

The PDM target is located 2.5km northwest of the Central gold deposit at Cuiú Cuiú (Figure 1) within a prominent northwest-trending +0.1 g/t gold-in-soil anomaly, which has been traced for more than 5km along strike, and remains open. The Central gold deposit, as well as the Central SE, Central North, PDM and Mutum targets all lie within this trend.

Figure 1 Map showing location of PDM discovery and primary gold deposits with 43-101 compliant Indicated and Inferred resources at Central, MG, and JB. The PDM, Machichie Main, Machichie NE and Jerimum Cima gold discoveries are also shown - all of these discoveries have along strike continuity. The main exploration targets (yellow dots) and distribution of historic placer gold workings (pale yellow outlines) are also shown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/271428_ebfe470514c9cabb_002full.jpg

The objective of the current drill program at PDM is to add ounces to both the current gold-in-oxide resource base, and to calculate an initial resource for the mineralized zones in the underlying primary intrusive rocks.

Previous results from initial diamond-drill holes in granitic basement rocks below the gold-in-oxide blanket at PDM include; 22.4m @ 4.8 g/t, including: 1.35m @ 62.0 g/t gold, and 11.9m @ 3.3 g/t gold, including 0.5m @ 16.1 g/t gold, and 1.2m @ 16.0 g/t gold in DDH239; and 18.0m @ 2.5 g/t gold from 92.0m, including 3.0m @ 10.5 g/t gold, in DDH275. (see press releases dated December 15, 2021, January 12, 2022, and April 28, 2022). These higher-grade intercepts occur within brecciated structural zones and mostly remain open at depth as well as along strike.

Recent drilling at the PDM target has expanded the surface area of the gold-in-oxide mineralized blanket by 50% from 0.26 km² to 0.39 km² and confirmed the existence of four NW trending and parallel mineralized zones in the underlying granitic intrusive rocks at PDM (see press release dated September 25, 2025).

Results were recently received on diamond drill hole DDH346 at PDM which was drilled on section 9346907N at an angle of 60 degrees and an azimuth of 227 degrees. The hole was designed to test the down-dip continuation of the mineralized zone intersected in in DDH237 which returned 1.3m @ 1.9 g/t gold and 2m @ 2.4 g/t gold.

Drill hole DDH346 returned 8m @ 0.3 g/t gold within the colluvial blanket, as well as 22.3m @ 4.7 g/t gold from 57.2m depth including two higher grade intervals of 1m @ 91.3 g/t gold from 57.2m depth, and 1.1m @ 8.1 g/t gold from 72.0m depth in highly altered fractured granite intrusive (Figure 3). This mineralization occurs in hydrothermal breccia with intense quartz-sulfide veining. The hole also returned 3m @ 1.2 g/t gold from 92.0m depth and 1.6m @ 0.6 g/t gold from 114.0m depth (Figures 2 and 3, Table 1).

The mineralized zone intercepted in DDH246 is almost certainly the same zone intercepted 100m to the NW in hole DDH22 which returned 8.5m @ 5.1 g/t gold including 0.7m @ 30.4 g/t gold. It also suggests that grades are increasing with depth on section 9346907N at PDM. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, it suggests the presence of narrow zones of higher-grade mineralization that may be continuous within the underlying intrusive rocks at PDM. Continuous zones of higher-grade mineralization at Cuiú Cuiú are frequently surrounded by lower-grade envelopes and have also been identified at the MG and Central gold deposits as well as at the Machichie Main, Machichie NE and Jerimum Cima discoveries. The mineralized zone intersected in DDH346 remains open down dip and along strike to the SE and to the NW.

Figure 2: Map showing the PDM target with recent drill results from DDH346 which returned 22.3m @ 4.7g/t gold as well as selected previous results. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/271428_ebfe470514c9cabb_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Cross section showing section 9346907N at the PDM target showing recent drill results from DDH346 which returned 22.3m @ 4.7g/t gold, as well as selected previous results. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/271428_ebfe470514c9cabb_004full.jpg

Drill Hole # Weathering

From To Thickness Grade





(m) (m) (m) g/t gold DDH346 Blanket

0.0 8.0 8.0 0.3

Fresh Rock

57.2 75.5 22.3 4.7



Incl. 57.2 58.2 1.0 91.3



Incl. 72.0 73.1 1.1 8.1





92.0 95.0 3.0 1.2





114.0 115.6 1.6 0.6

Table 1: Drill results from diamond drill hole DDH346 at the PDM target. DDH346 was drilled at a dip of 60 degrees towards 227 degrees. The hole was drilled as PQ core (85mm diameter) to a depth of 39m and thereafter reduced to HQ (63.5mm diameter) to the end of hole at 225.0m. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts.

Drill results are pending on the Mutum and Machichie NE targets, and diamond drilling is currently in progress at the Machichie Main and Jerimum Cima targets.

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource Company engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 13.56Mt @ 0.50 g/t gold (216,182oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 6.4Mt @ 0.34 g/t gold (70,569oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated October 12, 2022. The resource estimate for the oxide material at PDM and MG is based on a NI 43-101 technical report dated October 21, 2024. The resource estimate for the oxide material at Central and Machichie is based on a NI43-101 technical report ("Updated PFS") dated July 29, 2025.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Cabral maintains a Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QAQC") program for all its exploration projects using industry best practices. Key elements of the QAQC program include verifiable chain of custody for samples, regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates, as well as check assays on results. RC samples are split, collected in plastic sample bags, and sealed on drill hole location. Drill core is halved by saw cut or slicer (in soft saprolite). RC and core samples are shipped in sealed bags by independent contractor to SGS GEOSOL Laboratorios in Vespasiano, Brazil, an independent analytical services provider with global certifications for Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 (ABS Certificates 32982 and 39911) and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation (CRL-0386)). Gold analyses are routinely performed via 50g fire assay with secondary assay techniques applied on higher grade samples. Final assay results are validated by Cabral Geological Staff prior to insertion into the database. Additional information regarding the Company's data verification processes is set out in the CBR, 43-101, PFS Technical Report, July 2025, which can be found on the Company's website.

Qualified Person and Technical Information

Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.

