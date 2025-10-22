BMS Holdings Berhad Inks IPO Underwriting Agreement with Alliance Islamic Bank for ACE Market

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / BMS Holdings Berhad ("BMS Holdings" or the "Company"), a deep-rooted Malaysian retailer and distributor specialising in tiles, stone surfaces, bathware and kitchenware, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Alliance Islamic Bank Berhad ("AIS") in preparation for its upcoming Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

From L-R: (BMS Holdings Berhad) Mr. Lee Kok Chuan ?????, Executive Director; ?Mr. Ang Kwee Peng ?????, Managing Director; ?(Alliance Islamic Bank Berhad) En. Rizal IL-Ehzan Fadil Azim, Chief Executive Officer and ?(Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad) Ms. Teoh Chu Lin ?????, Group Chief Corporate & Institutional Banking Officer

Since its establishment in 1993, BMS Holdings, through its subsidiaries (collectively known as the "Group"), has built a strong reputation in offering an extensive portfolio of products that cater to diverse customer preferences. The well-established range of own brands includes BMS Porcelain, Marmo Grande, Rubino, Batu Gergasi,Moderica Surfaces and Brelife Coverings brands for its tiles and stone surfaces as well as eurano and U+BMS brands for its bathware and kitchenware.

The IPO will comprise a public issue of 364.00 million new ordinary shares ("Issue Shares") and an offer for sale of 156.00 million existing shares ("Offer Shares"), collectively representing approximately 33.77% of BMS Holdings' enlarged number of issued shares of 1,540.00 million upon listing.

The allocation of Issue Shares and Offer Shares is structured as follows:

Public Issue

Malaysian Public : 77.00 million Issue Shares or 5.00% of the enlarged number of issued shares will be made available for application by the Malaysian public.

Eligible Persons : 61.60 million Issue Shares or 4.00% of the enlarged number of issued shares will be allocated to eligible directors, employees, and persons who have contributed to the success of the Group.

Private Placement to Selected Investors : 188.90 million Issue Shares or 12.27% of the enlarged number of issued shares will be made available by way of private placement to selected investors.

Private Placement to Bumiputera Investors: 36.50 million Issue Shares or 2.37% of the enlarged number of issued shares will be made available by way of private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry of Malaysia ("MITI").

Offer for Sale

Private Placement to Bumiputera Investors: 156.00 million Offer Shares or 10.13% of the enlarged number of issued shares will be offered by way of private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the MITI.

As part of the underwriting arrangement, 138.60 million Issue Shares out of the enlarged number of issued shares of 1,540.00 million will be underwritten by AIS, ensuring that this portion of the IPO will be fully taken up and providing additional confidence in the success of the public offering.

Mr. Ang Kwee Peng, Managing Director of BMS Holdings Berhad, commented, "This underwriting agreement marks a key step towards our listing journey. With Alliance Islamic Bank's support, we are confident of executing a successful IPO that will enable us to scale our operations and facilities, strengthen our nationwide retail network, and further diversify our product offerings to meet evolving customer needs."

He added, "The proceeds from the IPO will be channelled towards expanding our retail showroom footprint, establishing a new regional distribution centre, upgrading our existing operational facilities and ICT/ digital technology, as well as marketing activities and working capital requirements. These investments are integral to reinforcing our leadership position and driving sustainable long-term growth."

BMS Holdings' growth is underpinned by a large and active customer base of approximately 49,700 customers as at FY2024. This includes around 40,700 end-users, 8,500 tradespeople and professionals, 200 building contractors and property developers, as well as 300 resellers nationwide. The Group also engages its customers through an established loyalty programme with over 31,500 active members, offering exclusive discounts, redeemable rewards and technical support. This broad customer reach reflects BMS Holdings' ability to cater to diverse market segments and sustain recurring demand across its retail, wholesale and project sales segments.

Alliance Islamic Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter and Placement Agent for BMS Holdings Berhad's IPO.

ABOUT BMS HOLDINGS BERHAD

BMS Holdings Berhad ("BMS Holdings" or the "Company"), through its subsidiaries (collectively known as the "Group"), is an established retailer and distributor specialising in tiles, stone surfaces, bathware, and kitchenware in Malaysia. Established in 1993, the Group has built a robust market presence through its network of retail showrooms across Peninsular Malaysia (Johor, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan) and Sarawak as well as through its wholesale and project sales. BMS Holdings offers an extensive portfolio including porcelain and ceramic tiles, natural and engineered stone surfaces, mosaic tiles, as well as complementary bathware and kitchenware products. Leveraging decades of industry experience, the Group caters to a diverse customer base comprising retail, wholesale, and project segments. Today, BMS Holdings continues to enhance its competitive edge by expanding its retail footprint and product portfolio, consistently delivering innovative surface covering products to both residential and commercial customers nationwide.

For more information, visit https://bmsholdings.com.my/en/.

