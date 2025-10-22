Niagara Falls, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - ColdBlock Technologies Inc. (ColdBlock), developer of innovative sample digestion technology, is proud to announce a new partnership with Marukom LLC (Marukom), which will serve as the exclusive distributor of ColdBlock products in Japan.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in ColdBlock's global expansion, bringing its cutting-edge sample digestion solutions to laboratories, researchers, and industry leaders across Japan.

"Japan represents an important market for ColdBlock, and we are thrilled to partner with Marukom, a company recognized for its strong expertise and trusted reputation in scientific instrumentation," said Craig West, CEO, ColdBlock Technologies Inc. "Together, we will support laboratories in Japan with solutions that deliver faster, cleaner, and more efficient digestions."

ColdBlock is the first and only sample digestion technology that uses focused short-wave infrared heating and a cooling zone to dissolve solid sample matter into solution for multi-element analysis. ColdBlock dramatically shortens digestion times, while providing accurate, reproducible results.

Through this partnership, Marukom will provide customers in Japan with technical support and training to ensure seamless integration of ColdBlock systems into laboratories across environmental, mining, food, and other industries.

"We are excited to introduce ColdBlock's revolutionary digestion technology to Japan," said Masaki Komure, President, Marukom LLC. "Our customers will benefit from significant gains in efficiency, safety, and sustainability, which align with Japan's focus on innovation and environmental stewardship."

This exclusive distribution agreement underscores both companies' commitment to advancing laboratory technologies and supporting customers with solutions that improve performance, sustainability, and outcomes.

About Marukom LLC

Marukom LLC is a leading Japanese distributor of scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, known for providing high-quality solutions and support to researchers and industries across Japan. For further information, visit marukom.com.

About ColdBlock Technologies

ColdBlock sample digestion technology uses a unique combination of focused short-wave infrared heating and a cooling zone to dissolve solid sample matter into solution for multi-element analysis. ColdBlock's sample digestion system is being used in labs across several industries around the world, saving time and money by increasing sample throughput capacity and significantly reducing turnaround times, while providing accurate and reliable results. ColdBlock Technologies Inc. is a privately owned company based in Ontario, Canada. For further information, visit coldblock.ca and follow along on LinkedIn.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271344

SOURCE: ColdBlock Technologies Inc