Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2025 exploration program has been completed at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia (the "Theory Project").

The Theory Project borders Thesis Gold's Ranch Project to the north and is located 10 km to the northwest of Sun Summit's JD Project. Sun Summit has an exclusive option agreement with Eagle Plains to earn up to a 100% interest in the project, located in the highly prospective Toodoggone Mining District (see press release dated March 17, 2025).

Highlights:

Preliminary mapping of alteration assemblages at the BEV area strongly suggests potential for a concealed porphyry system: At upper elevations widespread epidote-carbonate±chlorite±hematite alteration is commonly associated with copper mineralization as chalcopyrite, bornite or chalcocite in epidote-carbonate-quartz veining/fractures.

A total of 268 rock grab samples, 417 soil samples and 40 silt samples were collected: Geochemical and assay results are pending and will be reported after receipt and interpretation.

"We are very pleased with the early prospecting work completed on the Theory Project, and the potential for discovery of a large porphyry system," said Niel Marotta, CEO of Sun Summit Minerals. "The Theory Project is nearly 10,000 hectares, complimenting the roughly 15,000 hectares at our JD Project, and represents an important asset base in the Toodoggone region. The 2025 prospecting program will help define drill targets for upcoming exploration seasons, and we look forward to continuing to work with Eagle Plains as we advance the Theory Project towards its inaugural drill campaign."

2025 Exploration Program

The 2025 exploration goals at the Theory Project were to identify and assess new areas of interest and to refine drill targets generated through integrating historical exploration data with new geophysical and geochemical surveys. Eagle Plains and Sun Summit commissioned TerraLogic Exploration Inc. of Cranbrook, BC. to design and execute the 2025 satellite (remote sensing) data acquisition, and field programs.

2025 work included:

Data Compilation with rectification and analysis of historical surface sampling and reconnaissance mapping.

Remote Sensing Acquisition of district-and property-scale datasets, focusing on VNIR and SWIR bands to identify mineral groups diagnostic of epithermal and porphyry alteration.

Field Program consisting of prospecting, detailed geological mapping, and systematic rock, soil, and silt geochemical sampling on targets identified through data analyses.

This integrated approach builds on the 2024 airborne magnetic and radiometric survey results and was designed to prioritize high-potential areas for future drilling. More than 15 distinct geochemical and geophysical targets were defined for field follow-up.

Terralogic Exploration engaged the services of EarthDaily Analytics to interpret remote sensing datasets (SWIR-ASTER, VNIR-Sentinel, Hyperspectral-EnMap) with final products overlayed with existing compiled datasets, and used to identify and prioritize targets for follow-up field study. A total of 257 rock samples, 417 soil samples, and 27 silt samples were collected during the program, which was based out of fly camps, with Sun Summit's JD camp used as a logistical hub.

Terralogic field personnel carried out geological mapping, prospecting, and geochemical sampling at all of the primary target areas. Most targets are underlain by mafic volcanic sequences of the Takla Group, with Jurassic Hazelton Group intermediate and mafic volcanics and related sediments encountered at the Stik, DAR and southernmost Bev areas. Intrusions encountered in outcrop are noted at the Stik-1 showing, with granodiorite boulders also noted south of the BEV zone.

Photo 1: Looking SW at the Bev Gossan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/271394_f28e18eab4a81829_001full.jpg

Photo 2: Chalcopyrite rich epidote-carbonate vein sample from Fred 1 Minfile Occurrence

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/271394_f28e18eab4a81829_002full.jpg

Figure 1 . 2025 exploration sample locations with Aeromag (RTP) on the Theory Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/271394_f28e18eab4a81829_003full.jpg

Figure 2. Map of the Toodoggone District showing the location of the Theory and JD Project in relation to other development and exploration projects. Data sourced from Thesis, TDG and Centerra's corporate websites. The QP has been unable to verify the information and that the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/271394_f28e18eab4a81829_004full.jpg

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The historical technical information has not been verified by Sun Summit and may in some instances be unverifiable dependent on the existence of historical drill core and grab samples. Management cautions that past results are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the subject property.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory our projects are located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations with ongoing exploration.

About the Theory Project

The 9,676ha Theory Project is located in northern BC within the Toodoggone Mining District. The district is endowed with both epithermal gold and porphyry copper-gold deposits, most notably the past producing Kemess Mine owned by Centerra Gold. The Omineca Resource Road provides access to the region from Mackenzie, BC. Recent road upgrades completed in 2023 by Thesis Gold on their Lawyers-Ranch Project brought road access to within 8 kms of the Theory Project.

Geology in the Theory region is primarily comprised of lower Jurassic Hazelton Group volcanics which unconformably overlie late Triassic Takla Group volcanics. The entire package of rocks is intruded by late Triassic and early Jurassic stocks. The majority of the Theory property encompasses the highly prospective Jurassic-Triassic unconformity (~200 Ma), termed by the BC Geologic Survey as the 'Red-Line', which is known to have a high spatial correlation to many of the known deposits throughout the Golden Triangle and Toodoggone.

Exploration by previous operators has been intermittent since the mid-1960's and regional government surveys are sparse, however encouraging mineralization and alteration commonly associated with both epithermal and porphyry systems has been documented.

The most significant documented work was completed in 1988 in the north and west areas of the Theory project area. Work consisted primarily of alpine ridge and subalpine prospecting traverses as well as reconnaissance soil sample lines in areas where no outcrop was present.

This work documented occurrences of low-sulphidation epithermal- related mineralization including quartz-barite veins with up to 8.2 g/t Au, 195 g/t Ag, and 6.2% Cu at the DM occurrence (BC Minfile 094E 231)1; and a quartz carbonate vein system with up to 6.8 g/t Au and 1,480 g/t Ag at the Fred-1 occurrence (BC Minfile 094E 402)2. The BEV occurrences (BC Minfile 094E 259)3, interpreted as a Cu-Au porphyry target, returned select historical rock results up to 0.47% Cu, 10.5 g/t Ag, and 0.13 g/t Au. Detailed soils revealed a 1.6 by 2-kilometre copper-in-soil anomaly with peak soil results to 920 ppm Cu4. Very little work is documented in the south and eastern parts of the property.

In late 2023 Eagle Plains acquired the property through staking and third-party agreements. After undertaking initial compilation and interpretation of historical data on the project, Eagle Plains completed a property wide, high resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey in July 2024.

About the JD Project

The JD Project is located in the Toodoggone mining district in north-central British Columbia, a highly prospective deposit-rich mineral trend. The project covers an area of over 15,000 hectares and is in close proximity to active exploration and development projects, such as Thesis Gold's Lawyers and Ranch projects, TDG Gold's Baker-Shasta projects, Amarc Resource's AuRORA project, Centerra's Gold's Kemess East and Underground projects, as well as the past-producing Kemess open pit copper-gold mine.

The project is 450 kilometres northwest of the city of Prince George, and 25 kilometres north of the Sturdee airstrip. It is proximal to existing infrastructure in place to support the past-producing Kemess mine, including roads and a hydroelectric power line.

The JD Project is in a favourable geological environment characterized by both high-grade epithermal gold and silver mineralization, as well as porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. Some historical exploration, including drilling, geochemistry and geophysics, has been carried out on the property, however the project area is largely underexplored.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion and advancement of district scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's diverse portfolio includes the JD and Theory projects in the Toodoggone region of north-central B.C., and the Buck Project in central B.C.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

