Record Open Interest across Commodities, Energy, Oil, Brent and TTF Futures

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that its global futures and options markets reached record open interest (OI) of 107.6 million contracts on October 20, 2025, up 16% year-over-year (y/y).

The records hit on October 20, 2025, include:

Record total futures OI of 57.5 million, up 17% y/y.

Record commodities futures OI of 43.2 million, up 14% y/y.

Record energy futures OI of 41.1 million, up 14% y/y.

Record oil futures OI of 11.2 million, up 24% y/y.

Record ICE Brent futures OI of 3.1 million, up 27% y/y.

Record European natural gas futures OI of 3.2 million, including record ICE TTF futures OI of 2.7 million, up 31% y/y and 30% y/y respectively.

"These records are a testament to the trust our customers have in the deep liquidity of our benchmarks and the thousands of related contracts they underpin," said Trabue Bland, SVP of Futures Markets at ICE. "Liquidity brings critical flexibility and choice to customers as they navigate an increasingly interconnected energy landscape."

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

