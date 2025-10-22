Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
22.10.2025 13:36 Uhr
Dubai Parks and Resorts: Step into the prehistoric age: T-REX Glamping now open at Dubai Parks and Resorts

The world's first dinosaur-themed glamping retreat invites families to sleep, dine, and dream among prehistoric giants.

High-res images here

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinosaurs have been spotted stomping through Dubai, and they've taken over Dubai Parks and Resorts! T-REX Glamping is officially open, unveiling the world's first dinosaur-themed glamping retreat, a stay unlike anything else in the region. The retreat invites explorers and dinosaur enthusiasts to discover a new kind of family escape in the UAE, where premium experiences meets prehistoric adventure.

Step into the prehistoric age: T-REX Glamping now open at Dubai Parks and Resorts

More than just a place to stay, T-REX Glamping is an adventure that brings the prehistoric age to life. With 57 tents, each stay is based on a different prehistoric era. Guests can choose Jurassic Signature Tents with garden views and BBQs, Premium Tents with private pools. Each stay blends the charm of the outdoors with the comfort of a boutique escape. It's the ultimate sleepover, where bedtime stories meet dino-sized dreams.

The adventure doesn't stop at the tents. Families can dig, discover, and uncover hidden fossils at the Excavation Site, watch the past come alive at the Lava Watchpoint, or take a dip in the Dinosaur Footprint Pool. As night falls, families can gather around the fireside or watch a movie under the stars, while little explorers enjoy hours of play at the dedicated Kids' Academy. Dining is just as imaginative, withtheRoaring Dinosaur Café and Splashing Raptor pool bar serving prehistoric-inspired meals and drinks that make every bite part of the adventure. From sunrise to starlight, daily entertainment ensures there is always something new to discover.

Every stay also includes complimentary access to all four theme parks at Dubai Parks and Resorts; MOTIONGATE Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai, LEGOLAND® Water Park, and Real Madrid World, plus entry to RIVERLAND Dubai and selected activities.

From dinosaur footprints guiding the way to fire-lit nights and surprises around every corner, T-REX Glamping promises a bucket-list worthy adventure, blending daytime exploration with nights of prehistoric wonder to create one of the UAE's most complete family getaway.

For more information and bookings, please visit: https://www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/en/t-rex_glamping.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802629/Dubai_Parks_and_Resorts_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802630/Dubai_Parks_and_Resorts_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802631/Dubai_Parks_and_Resorts_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802632/Dubai_Parks_and_Resorts_4.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/step-into-the-prehistoric-age-t-rex-glamping-now-open-at-dubai-parks-and-resorts-302591427.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
