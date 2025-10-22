Nepra Foods Strengthens Board with Addition of Paul Lyman, Seasoned Entrepreneur and Proven Business Builder

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTCQB:NPRFF) ("Nepra" or the "Company"), a pioneer in specialty and allergen-free food innovations driving healthier futures, is excited to announce the appointment of Paul Lyman as a new member to the Company's board of directors (the "Board"). Bringing over 32 years of hands-on experience building and scaling his construction development firm through economic downturns, supply chain disruptions, and industry shifts. Lyman's pragmatic expertise in risk evaluation, contract negotiations, and operational efficiency will provide balance to Nepra's board. Mr. Lyman will be fulfilling a vacant seat on the Board left by resignation of Andrew Contiguglia. The Company would like to thank Mr. Contiguglia for his contributions to the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

In today's food industry-marked by volatile commodity prices and the push for sustainable supply chains-Mr. Lyman's track record of navigating similar challenges in construction, such as the 2009 recession where he successfully launched and profited from development projects, directly translates to bolstering Nepra's resilience while advancing our mission. Paul's ability to assess risk through the process of building High Country Contractors with his own hands is valuable to Nepra and will sharpen our strategic edge. He will bring a unique balance and perspective to the Board that will strengthen our ability to navigate forward." said Billy Hogan, CEO of Nepra. As a board member, Mr. Lyman will apply his proven skills-honed through managing over $150 million in assets and securing favorable terms with vendors, investors, and partners-to Nepra's favor.

Mr. Lyman's presence instills confidence through his demonstrated ability to evaluate and mitigate risks in uncertain environments. His personal investment in Nepra signals strong alignment, while his cross-industry perspective strengthens board governance. Lyman expressed his commitment, "I am excited to join the board of Nepra Foods as the company leads innovation in the food industry. With 32 years of experience as a business owner, I look forward to contributing insights and perspective that come only from decades of hands-on leadership to help guide the company's growth and impact."

About Paul Lyman

Owner and President of High Country Contractors and Developers, a thriving family enterprise he founded in 1994 in the Seattle area, emphasizing collaborative planning with investors, lenders, and design professionals to deliver high-quality projects on time and at fair prices. Raised in the construction industry, he transformed High Country Contractors from residential projects to one of Washington State's leading multi-family development firms, expanding into general contracting, renovations, and growth-building, owning, renting, and strategically selling properties worth over $150 million in managed assets.

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods is a specialty food company focused on innovative and proprietary allergen and gluten-free food ingredient technologies. The company supports food manufacturers globally with formulations, ingredients, and technical support to produce the next generation of healthy, nutritious foods. For more information on the company, visit www.neprafoods.com.

Media Contact & Investor Contact

William Hogan, CEO

Email: contact@neprafoods.com

Investor Relations

Toll-Free: 844-566-1917

