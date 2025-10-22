New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Alliance Advisors Investor Relations ("Alliance Advisors IR"), a global investor relations firm delivering tailored, strategic IR programs for clients across diverse industry sectors, announced today its 22nd annual flagship Investor Relations Offsite event during the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 12-15, 2026, in San Francisco.

For more than two decades, the Alliance Advisors IR Offsite has connected investors, analysts, bankers and others with executives from innovative healthcare companies spanning biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical technology, and healthcare services.

In addition to facilitating private one-on-one and small-group meetings, Alliance Advisors IR is extending an invitation to healthcare companies interested in joining the program. Participating companies benefit from a complete, turnkey experience that includes meeting coordination, investor targeting, logistics management, and on-the-ground support throughout the conference week.

"Our Offsite provides a focused, high-impact environment for investors and issuers alike," said Emily Barker, VP Corporate Access and Development. "Whether you're an investor looking for access to client executive teams or a company seeking to maximize visibility during J.P. Morgan week, our platform delivers an efficient and proven experience."

Investment professionals and prospective participating companies are encouraged to visit our event page to explore the full experience and connect with the Alliance Advisors IR team.

Learn more and schedule a call: https://campaign.allianceadvisorsir.com/2026-JP-Morgan-Offsite

Event Details:

January 12-15, 2026

San Francisco, CA

About Alliance Advisors IR

With headquarters in the U.S. and Canada, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations delivers tailored, strategic IR programs across multiple sectors. Leveraging industry best practices and modern investor strategies, the firm's seasoned professionals help clients navigate complex markets, drive shareholder engagement, and support their strategic growth on a global scale. Alliance Advisors IR is a division of Alliance Advisors, a global leader in shareholder engagement and governance advisory. For more information, visit www.allianceadvisorsir.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271379

SOURCE: Alliance Advisors LLC