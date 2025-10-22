Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Award-winning Utah-based digital marketing agency Rock Salt Marketing has announced the expansion of its operations to Nashville, Tennessee.

The move extends the agency's footprint to the eastern half of the United States, offering local access to its proven digital marketing strategies and personalized service.

Rock Salt Marketing Climbs Higher with New Nashville Expansion

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/271063_5073ce54d4d41890_001full.jpg

The Nashville office is led by Toby Eborn, Director of Sales and Business Development, who brings years of experience helping businesses achieve measurable growth online.

"Opening our Nashville location allows us to better connect with regional clients and deliver the same level of precision and performance that defines Rock Salt Marketing," said Eborn. "We're excited to help local companies strengthen their digital presence through customized SEO, PPC, and web design strategies."

Since its founding, the agency has built a reputation for combining the creativity and agility of a boutique agency with the capabilities of a large marketing firm. Its approach focuses on tailoring every campaign to a client's specific goals, whether for a local business or a Fortune 500 brand.

To learn more about Rock Salt Marketing's full range of digital marketing services, visit https://rocksaltmarketing.com.

About Rock Salt Marketing

Founded in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2023, Rock Salt Marketing Cooperative was built by a team of digital marketing experts, each with over a decade of experience at large agencies. After years of seeing profit prioritized over people, the founders set out to create an agency grounded in relationships between businesses and clients, companies and customers, and employers and employees.

In 2025, Rock Salt Marketing expanded to Nashville, Tennessee, extending its award-winning SEO, PPC, and web design services to a wider range of businesses across the eastern United States. Guided by its people-first values and results-driven approach, Rock Salt Marketing continues to help brands climb the ranks online and achieve measurable growth.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271063

SOURCE: DesignRush