22.10.2025 14:02 Uhr
AURA Technologies: TrustedDM Secures Forward-Deployed Additive Manufacturing at Trident Warrior, Demonstrating Trusted Operations in Austere Environments

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / At the Navy's recent Trident Warrior exercise in San Diego, AURA Technologies' TrustedDM played a critical role securing a forward-deployed metal 3D printing capability designed to improve logistics agility, supply chain resilience, and operational readiness in contested environments. In collaboration with Dynovas, the team demonstrated a mobile, self-contained manufacturing lab featuring an ExOne metal printer, capable of producing mission-critical parts in days rather than months.

TrustedDM enabled repeatable, trusted operations, securing sensitive digital workflows-even in disconnected and austere conditions.

This capability directly supports broader Department of Defense priorities to strengthen field-level and supply chain resilience, distributed sustainment, and secure digital manufacturing. The TrustedDM demonstration showcases how modular, hardware-based solutions can also enable trusted capabilities at the tactical edge.

"TrustedDM was purpose-built for forward-deployed, high-stakes missions where trust and resilience are non-negotiable," said Anna Bennett, CEO of AURA Technologies. "We're proud to see it deployed in a way that directly supports the DoD's modernization and logistics transformation goals."

The Trident Warrior demonstration reduced time-to-part from 3-6 months to just a few days, enabling ships and expeditionary units to fabricate components in-theater. The secure mobile lab combined additive manufacturing, rugged deployment, and embedded cybersecurity powered by TrustedDM.

A Fox5 San Diego segment covered the event, capturing footage of TrustedDM securing the ExOne printer within the mobile lab.

Watch the full video here: Fox5 San Diego: Tour of Joint Advanced Manufacturing Cell

About AURA Technologies, LLC
AURA Technologies is an advanced R&D innovation engine and a trusted partner to the US Military. Specializing in solutions addressing critical defense challenges in Advanced Manufacturing, Digital Supply Chain, Cyber-Physical Security, and AI/ML. Its flagship product, TrustedDM, delivers tamper-resistant, cryptographically secure data movement, and patented Digital Air Gap protection for critical systems operating at the edge.

Contact Information

Kathy Lajvardi
Head of Marketing
media@aura-tech.us

.

SOURCE: AURA Technologies



Related Documents:
  • TDM_AURA.png


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/trusteddmtm-secures-forward-deployed-additive-manufacturing-at-trident-warrior-demonstra-1089943

