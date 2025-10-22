Recognized for Quality and Reliability, Economy Paving Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to recognize Economy Paving as the 2025 winner in the Paving Contractor category for Southern Alberta. This recognition celebrates the company's decades-long commitment to delivering dependable paving solutions and building strong relationships with clients across the region.

An Alberta-based organization with deep roots in the road and parking lot construction industry, Economy Paving has earned a reputation for its high standards, timely service, and lasting results. Known for combining tried-and-true practices with modern techniques, the company consistently meets the unique needs of commercial, industrial, and municipal clients alike.

"Winning the Consumer Choice Award once again reinforces the value of staying true to our core principles-quality workmanship, honesty, and customer care," said the Economy Paving team. "We're grateful to our clients, partners, and the Southern Alberta community for continuing to trust us with their projects."

Economy Paving's service offerings cover a comprehensive range of paving solutions, including:

New road and parking lot construction

Asphalt repairs and resurfacing

Grading and excavation

Concrete curbs and sidewalks

Line painting and pavement markings

The company's success is grounded in its meticulous approach to project management, attention to detail, and ongoing investment in training and safety. Every job-big or small-is executed with precision and a strong commitment to meeting or exceeding client expectations.

As a multiple-year winner of the Consumer Choice Award, Economy Paving attributes its growth to client referrals and long-standing partnerships. The company prioritizes communication and transparency throughout the construction process, ensuring that clients remain informed and confident from the first consultation through to final inspection.

Beyond its work in paving, Economy Paving actively contributes to the local community by supporting regional initiatives and staying engaged in Alberta's economic and infrastructural development.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on rigorous, independent research, including consumer surveys, feedback, and reviews, making it one of the most respected indicators of business excellence in North America. Economy Paving's continued recognition highlights not only technical expertise, but also the trust it has built with its clients and community.

To learn more about Economy Paving or to request a consultation, CLICK HERE or visit www.economypaving.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/recognized-for-quality-and-reliability-economy-paving-wins-2025-1090417