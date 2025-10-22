Anzeige
22.10.2025 14:02 Uhr
SIPPIO Launches Quarterly Market Briefing Series

Sessions Will Support Partners To Navigate the Evolving UCaaS Landscape

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / SIPPIO, the company enabling frictionless communications across Microsoft Teams, Webex, and Zoom, has today announced a new series of quarterly 'Market Briefings'. These exclusive webinars are designed to provide partners, carriers, and the wider market with expert analysis, helping them to stay ahead of the curve with the latest trends and insights impacting the UCaaS marketplace.

The briefings will be led by Mat Batterbee, SIPPIO's newly appointed Director of Strategy and Alliances, who will offer an in-depth look at what's currently shaping the industry, from emerging technologies to shifting partner strategies and market demands.

"It's absolutely critical for partners right across the ecosystem to keep their fingers on the pulse of this rapidly evolving industry," said Mat Batterbee. "The collaboration space moves at an incredible pace, and what worked yesterday may not work tomorrow. Sharing knowledge peer-to-peer is a great way to foster a community of continuous learning and collective success."

The inaugural session will take place on Wednesday, October 29th at 10:00 AM EST, where Mat will be joined by special guest Patrick Watson, Director of Research at Cavell.

Patrick's main areas of interest are the collaboration and customer experience sectors. He brings over ten years of experience in the business technology sector, specialising in journalism and data analytics. Over this time, he has worked with the market's leading brands to understand their propositions and gain insight into their strategies, serving as a conduit for information on some of the market's biggest news stories, emerging trends, and disruptive technologies.

Attendees will gain valuable, data-backed insights into the strategies that will drive success and profitability in the new year.

Registration is free at www.sippio.io/events

About SIPPIO
SIPPIO is the leading global communications enablement platform, offering a comprehensive solution that integrates enterprise-grade voice, text messaging, AI, and analytics within Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Cisco Webex. With its award-winning technology, SIPPIO provides businesses with secure, reliable, and scalable communication tools, empowering hybrid workforces to connect and collaborate seamlessly. Available in over 80 countries, SIPPIO continues to expand its global footprint, delivering innovative communication solutions worldwide.

Contact Information
Prolific PR
sippio@prolificpr.com
+44 (0) 161 806 0220

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/sippio-launches-quarterly-market-briefing-series-1090443

