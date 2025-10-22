RedChip Companies, Inc.: RedChip Companies Announces Platinum Sponsorship of the Maxim Growth Summit 2025

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced its Platinum Sponsorship of the Maxim Growth Summit 2025, taking place October 22-23, 2025, at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.

"We are proud to serve as a Platinum Sponsor of the Maxim Growth Summit," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "Maxim's event is an important platform for engaging with forward-thinking leaders and investors who are driving innovation across multiple sectors. This sponsorship underscores our commitment to helping emerging growth companies expand their visibility, access capital, and connect with the right investors."

As a Platinum Sponsor of the Maxim Growth Summit, RedChip will spotlight its comprehensive investor relations and financial media platform that has helped more than a thousand emerging growth companies achieve greater visibility, liquidity, and market credibility. By combining daily outreach with unmatched multimedia reach, RedChip continues to set the standard for driving tangible outcomes in the microcap and small-cap markets.

The Maxim Growth Summit brings together top executives, investors, and industry leaders for two days of strategic discussions focused on emerging trends, market drivers, and investment opportunities across the healthcare and multi-sector landscapes.

RedChip looks forward to connecting with executives, investors, and innovators at the Maxim Growth Summit 2025.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

