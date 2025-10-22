Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Quetzal Copper Corp. doing business as Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) (the "Company") announces that its common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at market open on October 23, 2025 under the symbol "SICO".

On October 17, 2025, the Company announced the completion of a reverse takeover ("Reverse Takeover") with Silverco Mining Corp., establishing the Company as a Tier 2 Mining issuer focused on developing the Cusi Property in Mexico. For additional information on the Reverse Takeover, please see the Company's news releases dated June 26, 2025, August 15, 2025 and October 6, 2025.

Further to the Company's October 17, 2025 news release, due to an ongoing labour dispute between the British Columbia General Employees' Union and the government of British Columbia, BC Registries, the government body responsible for registrations of businesses, is temporarily closed (the "Job Action"). As such, the Company will be unable to legally change its name from "Quetzal Copper Corp." to "Silverco Mining Ltd." (the "Name Change") at this time. The Company anticipates completing the Name Change on the cessation of the Job Action. In the meantime, the Company will use the name "Quetzal Copper Corp. doing business as Silverco Mining Ltd." and will trade under the symbol "SICO".

The Company will issue a further news release upon completion of the Name Change.

About the Company

The Company owns a 100% interest in the 11,665-hectare Cusi Mine Project located in Chihuahua State, Mexico (the "Cusi Property"). It lies within the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt. There is an existing 1,200 ton per day mill with permitted tailings capacity at the Cusi Property.

The Cusi Property is a permitted, past-producing underground silver-lead-zinc-gold project approximately 135 kilometers west of Chihuahua City. The Cusi Property boasts excellent infrastructure, including paved highway access and connection to the national power grid.

The Cusi Property hosts multiple historical Ag-Au-Pb-Zn producing mines each developed along multiple vein structures. The Cusi Property hosts several significant exploration targets, including the extension of a newly identified downthrown mineralized geological block and additional potential through claim consolidation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the commencement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and the completion of the Name Change on the cessation of the Job Action. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: following Closing, the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; and the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271353

SOURCE: Silverco Mining Ltd.