LongPoint launches nine 2X Leveraged ETFs

LongPoint's new Savvy ETFs hold large-cap, actively traded Canadian stocks

LongPoint is a Canadian owned and operated ETF provider

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") is proud to announce the launch of nine new Savvy Double Leveraged Single Stock ETFs (the "Savvy ETFs") which begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). These innovative ETFs provide two times (2X) leveraged long exposure to some of the largest and most actively traded Canadian equities.

LongPoint is once again making history in the Canadian ETF market with the first-ever double leveraged ETFs on Canadian stocks. These new listings offer 2X leveraged long exposures on five well-known publicly traded stocks: Barrick, Cameco, Canadian Natural Resources, Constellation Software, and Shopify under the tickers ABXU, CCOU, CNQU, CSUU, and SHPU respectively, as well as four of Canada's biggest banks: RBC, TD, CIBC and NBC under the tickers RBCU, TDU, COMU and NBCU respectively.

"LongPoint is proudly Canadian ETF company, and for the first time, we've introduced double-leveraged single-stock ETFs linked to actively traded Canadian equities," said Steve Hawkins, CEO of LongPoint. "This innovation offers investors a new way to actively trade and amplify their exposure to some of Canada's most dynamic, large-cap and mega-cap companies. These ETFs provide a Canadian-domiciled, TSX-listed solution that allows active investors to tactically position their portfolios around company-specific developments, technical indicators, market events, or fundamental outlooks."

The Savvy ETFs seek daily investment results that endeavour to correspond, before fees and expenses, to two times (2X) the daily return (on a percentage basis) of the reference stock.

Name Ticker Reference Stock SavvyLong (2X) Barrick ETF ABXU Barrick Mining Corp. SavvyLong (2X) Cameco ETF CCOU Cameco Corp. SavvyLong (2X) Cdn Natural Resources ETF CNQU Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. SavvyLong (2X) Constellation Software ETF CSUU Constellation Software Inc. SavvyLong (2X) Shopify ETF SHPU Shopify Inc. Class A SavvyLong 2X CIBC (CM) Equity-Linked ETF COMU Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce SavvyLong 2X NBC (NA) Equity-Linked ETF NBCU National Bank of Canada SavvyLong 2X RBC (RY) Equity-Linked ETF RBCU Royal Bank of Canada SavvyLong 2X TDB (TD) Equity-Linked ETF TDU Toronto-Dominion Bank

LongPoint anticipates listing an additional Savvy ETF at a later date that provides double leveraged inverse exposure to Shopify under the ticker SHPD.

"Our team at LongPoint brings over 70 years of combined ETF experience, including nearly 50 years specifically focused on managing leveraged and inverse products," Hawkins added. "We've designed these Savvy ETFs as specific tools for knowledgeable, sophisticated Canadian investors who want to employ high-conviction, short-term trading strategies on well-known Canadian stocks."

With this launch, LongPoint continues to establish itself as a leader in innovative ETF solutions. The company entered the levered ETF market in December 2024 with its leveraged crude oil and natural gas ETFs, followed in May 2025 with the launch of Canada's first triple levered index ETFs, and then in June 2025 with the launch of Canada's first double levered single stock ETFs linked to U.S. equities. LongPoint also offers its unique Partnership ETF platform, which simplifies the launch, operation, and growth of ETFs for its partner asset managers. LongPoint is a Canadian owned and operated company.

The Savvy ETFs have closed their offering of initial shares and will begin trading on the TSX when the market opens this morning.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 70 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. LongPoint now offers 37 Canadian-listed ETFs with approximately $250 million in assets under management. Discover the advantage of investing with LongPoint.

The ETFs are alternative mutual funds, and as such, the ETFs are permitted to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds. The ETFs are highly speculative. The ETFs use a significant amount of leverage which magnifies gains and losses. They are intended for use in daily or short-term trading strategies by very knowledgeable, sophisticated investors. If you hold the ETF for more than one day, your return could vary considerably from the ETF's daily target return. For example, you could lose your entire investment in one day if the stock of the ETF experiences a single-day price movement that is greater than 50%. The negative effect of compounding on returns is more pronounced when combined with leverage and daily rebalancing in volatile markets. The ETFs are not suitable for investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their investments. In addition, the ETFs are concentrated and non-diversified, meaning they are only exposed to a single common stock. As a result, the ETF's assets are more susceptible to the impact of any specific company event, or single economic, technological, or regulatory event, compared to a diversified portfolio.

The ETFs employ significant leverage, may experience amplified losses, and should not be expected to return +200% or -200%, as applicable, over any period of time other than daily. The returns of the ETFs over periods longer than one day will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from the performance or inverse performance, as applicable, of the stock of the ETF for the same period. This effect is more pronounced for the ETFs as the volatility of the target index and/or the period of time increases.

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation. Investors should consult a financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to their specific situation.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees, and operating expenses may all be associated with an investment in the ETFs. The ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The ETF Facts and prospectus contain important detailed information about the ETFs. Please read the relevant documents before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Before investing in shares of the ETFs, investors should consider their ongoing obligations with respect to insider trading, insider reporting, and take-over bids under the Securities Act (Ontario) or other relevant securities legislation (including National Instruments) and as explained in National Policies. Securities regulators may take the view that these provisions extend to the purchase and sale of Shares of the ETFs as they invest in securities of a single issuer, including on a look-through basis.

