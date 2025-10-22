New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Today, VettaFi, a differentiated index provider with modern distribution solutions and TMX Group subsidiary, announced the launch of its TMX VettaFi Canadian Bond Indices suite. This suite is a comprehensive set of indices designed to provide precise, segmented benchmarks for the Canadian Dollar (CAD) fixed-income market, with a total market cap of more than C$6.2 trillion as of the end of Q1 2025.

This new suite delivers powerful customization capabilities for both portfolio managers and analysts. Leveraging historical data back to 2006, the indices offer a robust history and powerful customization capabilities. Clients gain the ability to segment performance and access key data, including duration, spreads, and yield, by maturity, sector, and ratings, with the unique ability to drill down to individual bond-level analytics. All data is efficiently delivered through the proprietary VettaFi Index Analyzer portal and custom data feeds.

"The Canadian fixed-income market demands more than a single broad benchmark; it requires precision and innovation," said Brian Coco, Chief Product Officer at VettaFi. "This launch gives our clients the granular tools they need to analyze the Canadian bond market, benchmark unique strategies, and spur innovative product creation for investors globally."

The suite is composed of four specialized indices:

TMX VettaFi Canadian Universe Bond Index : Serves as the core benchmark for the domestic Canadian bond market, tracking both government and corporate bonds.

TMX VettaFi Canadian Maple Bond Index : Specifically tracks the performance of "Maple bonds"-CAD-denominated bonds issued by foreign entities.

TMX VettaFi Canadian T-Bill Index : Represents the market for short-term Government of Canada Treasury Bills.

TMX VettaFi Canadian Laddered Strip Index: Measures the performance of a laddered portfolio of Canadian government and provincial zero-coupon strips with maturities of less than six years.

Collectively, this family of indices provides an essential and granular toolkit for performance benchmarking, product creation, and detailed market analysis across the entire Canadian fixed-income universe. Additionally, performance of the index family is highly correlated to existing benchmarks, making them a compelling alternative.

With the addition of these indices, VettaFi boasts an indexing platform spanning more than 1,250 indexes, $75 billion in benchmarked assets, and over 250 customers globally.

About VettaFi

VettaFi is a differentiated index provider, helping asset managers across the globe build and grow their product suites. With an industry-leading index platform, it partners with issuers to develop innovative investment solutions and bring them to market. Beyond that, its modern distribution solutions help clients scale products and achieve success.

For more information, please visit: www.VettaFi.com

VettaFi LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMX Group Limited (TMX Group). For more information about TMX Group, please visit: www.tmx.com

SOURCE: VettaFi

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271375

SOURCE: VettaFi