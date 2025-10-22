Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Voltaire, the new leader in AI-powered claims correspondence automation and compliance, is pleased to announce its Gold Sponsorship of Reuters Events: Connected Claims USA 2025, taking place November 6-7, 2025, at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando.

The company, which delivers AI-powered claims correspondence solutions, will showcase how its platform is driving measurable efficiency gains and cost reductions for carriers.

Voltaire is an AI-powered claims correspondence automation and compliance platform

In addition to its presence on the exhibition floor, Voltaire will host a featured session on the Blue Stage titled "Beyond the Hype: A CCO's Playbook for Generative AI in Claims."

Joining the session will be the Chief Claims Officer of a publicly traded Florida-based carrier. The session will discuss how artificial intelligence is transforming claims operations and enabling adjusters to deliver superior outcomes.

"Connected Claims is the definitive forum for claims innovation, bringing together the most forward-thinking executives in our industry," said Yo Sub Kwon, CEO at Voltaire. "Claims correspondence has long been a source of friction, inefficiency, and risk in the claims process. Our platform is fundamentally changing that equation, and this event provides the ideal opportunity to demonstrate how leading carriers are achieving compelling results."

Kwon was recently featured on the podcast Scouting for Growth, highlighting the company's impact on carrier operations.

Voltaire's platform seamlessly integrates into existing claims systems and workflows, empowering adjusters to generate accurate, compliant, and personalized claim letters in a single output.

Leading carriers and independent adjusting firms have reported substantial benefits, including saving adjusters hours daily and maintaining consistency and compliance in settlement letters.

The technology has proven especially critical during catastrophic events, where the ability to process high volumes of claims quickly and accurately is essential for meeting regulatory requirements and policyholder expectations.

Voltaire's participation as a Gold Sponsor underscores its commitment to advancing claims excellence through intelligent, automated solutions.

To learn more about Voltaire's platform, please visit https://voltaire.claims/.

About Voltaire

Voltaire helps carriers and adjusters save time and reduce costs by generating accurate claim letters with AI. Designed by tech and claims veterans, the platform integrates quickly and seamlessly into claims workflows to enhance adjuster productivity, accuracy, and compliance. Learn how to start generating accurate claims letters in as little as 30 seconds by requesting a demo. Voltaire is the operating brand of KnowRisk, Inc., a Nevada company.

About Reuters Events: Connected Claims USA

Reuters Events: Connected Claims USA is the world's largest gathering of claims executives, bringing together 800+ senior leaders from major US carriers to address the industry's most pressing challenges and drive claims transformation. For more information, visit https://events.reutersevents.com/insurance/connected-claims-usa.

