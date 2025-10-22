Company to discuss partnership opportunities at CPHI in Frankfurt, October 28th-30th

Avenacy, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications, today announced that it will be attending CPHI Frankfurt 2025, taking place October 28th-30th

"This month marks two years since Avenacy's inception, and we are proud of the remarkable progress we have made in this short timeframe, with one of the fastest-growing injectable portfolios in the industry," said Jeff Yordon, Co-Founder and CEO of Avenacy. "As we begin to look towards 2026, we have positive momentum in the business, with 10 products already launched this year, and a successful round of financing that will enable us to pursue strategic investments to support both our near- and long-term growth. CPHI Frankfurt is an exciting opportunity for us to strengthen relationships with our existing partners and build new collaborations that will further extend our mission of delivering high-quality injectable medications to hospitals, healthcare providers, and patients."

At CPHI Frankfurt, the Company will be sharing its recent achievements and hosting meetings with current and prospective partners to support its next phase of growth. To request a meeting with a member of the Avenacy team, please reach out to info@avenacy.com.

About Avenacy

Avenacy is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications used to treat patients in various medically supervised settings, from acute care hospitals to outpatient clinics and physician offices. Through a rigorous and optimized selection process, the Company is building out a pipeline of high-quality FDA approved injectable products in order to ensure a resilient portfolio that can meet the needs of today's dynamic drug supply chain. With an experienced team, commitment to quality and reliability, and product offerings intended to facilitate safe and efficient patient care, Avenacy strives to be a trusted partner for essential medications.

Avenacy was launched in 2023 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. For more information, please visit www.avenacy.com.

