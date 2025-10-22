Company Expanding Operations in Ukraine and Accelerating Development and Low Rate Initial Production of its SPOTD NODE Edge-Based Drone Image Processing Solution

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered defense and security solutions, today announced the closing of the recently announced $14 million strategic investment led by Ondas Holdings Inc. ("ONDAS") and provided a business update.

"Momentum at Safe Pro Group continues to build as we make progress new technological and operational milestones in our mission to harness drones and AI to protect soldiers and support humanitarian operations around the world," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group. "We remain deeply committed to advancing technologies that save lives and to working closely with our growing list of partners to bring these solutions to those who need them most."

Strategic Business Update

The Company closed on a $14,000,000 private placement with strategic investors including drone industry leader, ONDAS. This financing follows the closing on a private placement with ONDAS and Unusual Machines along-side other investors in August 2025. Collectively, the proceeds of these strategic investments provide the Company with funding to accelerate and expand development and integration of Safe Pro's AI-powered computer vision and threat detection systems known as Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) for deployment with potential defense and humanitarian customers.

Following real-world operations evaluation of the Company's technologies in Ukraine, Safe Pro officially expanded its product portfolio with the addition of its SPOTD NODE (Navigation, Observation and Detection Engine). The NODE was created in response to end-user demand for a solution that could enable the rapid collection and processing of drone-based imagery to identify emerging surface-level threats on the modern battlefield, creating 2D and 3D interactive, high-resolution maps locally at the tactical edge without requiring internet connectivity. On October 20, 2025, Safe Pro completed a successful live demonstration of both its SpotlightAI TM OnSite and NODE with representatives of multiple departments of the U.S. military, marking new commercialization milestones for each solution.

OnSite and NODE with representatives of multiple departments of the U.S. military, marking new commercialization milestones for each solution. Safe Pro continues to advance its effort to support the U.S. military though its collaboration with suppliers of drone technologies to the U.S. Amry Short Range Reconnaissance (SSR) Program of Record to embed its AI technology. The goal of these collaborations is to enable U.S. and allied ground personnel to identify and locate more than 150 types of explosive threats including landmines, anti-personnel mines, cluster munitions, and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in real-time and seamlessly integrate the collected data into situational awareness systems utilized by the U.S. Army such as the Tactical Awareness Kit (TAK) platform. The integration effort can also enable the use of Safe Pro's NODE, allowing rapid, on-the-edge processing and map generation capabilities in connectivity-denied environments.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

