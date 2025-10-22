Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.10.2025 14:06 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Guidepoint Unveils AI Moderation: Accelerate Expert Insights at Enterprise Scale

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidepoint, a leading global expert network, today announced the launch of AI Moderation, a groundbreaking solution for gathering critical insights at scale. By enabling clients to conduct expert interviews without attending live calls, AI Moderation is able to increase the breadth and depth of perspectives gathered more efficiently and faster than ever before.

Powered by innovative technology, real-time data, and hard-to-source expertise, Guidepoint helps our clients accelerate understanding and empower decision-making through real-time access to knowledge.

Guidepoint's AI Moderation enables clients to extract high value knowledge at scale:

  • Increase Team Efficiency - Conduct dozens of interviews simultaneously without logistical constraints of coordinating and attending live calls
  • Start immediately - Launch consultations to deliver insights within hours, not days
  • Go truly global - 24/7 availability across time zones and geographies
  • Standardize quality - Consistent prompts and structured interviews deliver quality at scale

"Speed and quality shouldn't be tradeoffs," said Albert Sebag, CEO at Guidepoint. "With AI Moderation, our clients capture more perspectives, more quickly, with a level of consistency that's hard to achieve in traditional workflows. It rapidly becomes a force multiplier alongside our live 1-to-1 expert calls."

AI Moderation plugs directly into Guidepoint's ecosystem. Clients can seamlessly combine live interviews and AI Moderation within the same project, enhancing the speed and efficiency of research initiatives while maintaining the same rigorous compliance and quality expectations. They can then synthesize their findings via AskGP, Guidepoint's conversational AI assistant, turning unstructured conversations into active intelligence in one integrated flow.

Guidepoint AI Moderation is already proven to provide value under real-world conditions. Guidepoint has successfully facilitated thousands of interviews for early-adopter clients in addition to producing "AI-Guided" transcripts for its own content Library, using the same AI interviewer solution now broadly available to clients.

For more information on how you can leverage AI Moderation, contact a Guidepoint representative at sales@guidepoint.com.

About Guidepoint
Guidepoint connects clients with vetted subject matter experts from its global professional network. Guidepoint's broad range of services empowers clients to access new industries, get up to speed on trending topics, conduct in-depth exploration of critical subjects, and validate qualitative insights. Guidepoint's multinational client base includes top consulting firms, hedge funds, private equity firms, and Fortune-ranked public companies.

For more information, visit www.guidepoint.com.

Related Links
http://www.guidepoint.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/165294/guidepoint_global_llc_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guidepoint-unveils-ai-moderation-accelerate-expert-insights-at-enterprise-scale-302591077.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.