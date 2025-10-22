Lakeside Software LLC: Lakeside Software Named a Leader in ISG's Provider Lens Evaluations for Digital Employee Experience and AI-Enabled Digital Workplace Solutions 2025

Global Highlights Include SysTrack's Deep Visibility, AI-Driven Insights, and Customer-Centric Innovation

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2025the industry-leading digital employee experience company, has been recognized as a Leader by global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) in its 2025 Provider Lens evaluations for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Solutions. Additionally, the company earns Leader status in ISG's inaugural AI-Enabled Digital Workplace Solutions report. These honors reflect Lakeside's comprehensive product and service offerings, strong market presence, and innovative approach to workplace technology.

"Lakeside Software is a DEX leader with its AI-powered SysTrack platform, deep telemetry, predictive analytics, and automation," said Bruce Guptill, ISG Analyst and Adviser. "Strategic investments, partner ecosystem expansion, and planned M&A expansion enhance its global digital experience management."

Lakeside's dual recognition underscores its commitment to delivering end-to-end visibility and AI-driven solutions that improve employee experiences, optimize IT operations, and drive measurable business outcomes.

Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Strengths:

AI-Enabled Digital Workplace Strengths:

"Being named a Leader in both Digital Employee Experience and AI-Enabled Digital Workplace Solutions by ISG reflects our commitment to customer success and innovation," said Michael Schumacher, CEO, Lakeside Software. "With our AI-driven SysTrack platform, IT teams gain the insights they need to proactively optimize technology performance, right-size devices, and resolve issues, ensuring seamless, high-quality experiences for employees everywhere, whether remote or on multiple devices."

Recognized among 40 providers evaluated globally, these back-to-back honors underscore Lakeside's ongoing commitment to setting the standard for intelligent IT operations, enabling enterprises worldwide to transform employee experiences, drive efficiency, and future-proof their digital workplaces.

About Lakeside Software

Media Contact:

Brittany Frey | brittany@haysfreypr.com

