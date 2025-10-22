JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 September 2025 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30 September 2025 $ 4.04

JZCP's NAV as at 30 September 2025 is $4.04 per share (31 August 2025: $4.04 per share).

The Company's interim results are currently being reviewed by the Company's auditors and this NAV is therefore subject to change.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 September 2025:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 166,583

Cash at bank and treasuries 77,096

Other receivables and prepayments 592

Total Assets 244,271

Liabilities

Other liabilities 665

Total liabilities 665

Net Asset Value 243,606

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.04