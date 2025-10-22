Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.10.2025 14:12 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 September 2025 was as follows:

Company Name

Date

NAV per Ordinary Share

JZ Capital Partners Limited

30 September 2025

$ 4.04

JZCP's NAV as at 30 September 2025 is $4.04 per share (31 August 2025: $4.04 per share).

The Company's interim results are currently being reviewed by the Company's auditors and this NAV is therefore subject to change.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 September 2025:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 166,583

Cash at bank and treasuries 77,096

Other receivables and prepayments 592

Total Assets 244,271

Liabilities

Other liabilities 665

Total liabilities 665

Net Asset Value 243,606

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.04


© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.