JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 September 2025 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
30 September 2025
$ 4.04
JZCP's NAV as at 30 September 2025 is $4.04 per share (31 August 2025: $4.04 per share).
The Company's interim results are currently being reviewed by the Company's auditors and this NAV is therefore subject to change.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 September 2025:
US$'000
Assets
Private investments 166,583
Cash at bank and treasuries 77,096
Other receivables and prepayments 592
Total Assets 244,271
Liabilities
Other liabilities 665
Total liabilities 665
Net Asset Value 243,606
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.04