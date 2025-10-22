Kids@Churchill Park Recognized with 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Daycare in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Kids@Churchill Park, a trusted nonprofit child care and family support agency, has been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Daycare category for Southern Alberta. With more than 55 years of leadership in early learning and care, the organization continues to provide exceptional support to Calgary families through inclusive, licensed, and community-based programming.

Serving over 600 children each year, Kids@Churchill Park delivers a wide range of child care services-spanning community, corporate, school-based programs, and up to 60 family day homes. With a focus on developmental support, educational enrichment, and family engagement, the agency remains a cornerstone of child care excellence in the region.

Decades of Leadership in Child Development

Founded over half a century ago, Kids@Churchill Park has played a pioneering role in shaping the child care landscape in Calgary. As a nonprofit organization, its mission has always been rooted in community impact-ensuring that every child has access to quality early learning opportunities that foster growth, independence, and lifelong confidence.

"We are incredibly proud of our history and the role we've played in supporting Calgary families," says the leadership team at Kids@Churchill Park. "Our commitment has always been to provide safe, nurturing environments where children can thrive-socially, emotionally, and intellectually."

Diverse Programs, Consistent Quality

Kids@Churchill Park offers a robust range of licensed child care services to meet the needs of families across Southern Alberta. Its programming includes:

Community-Based Child Care Centres

Corporate and Employer-Supported Child Care Services

School-Based Before and After School Care

Approved Family Day Homes (up to 60 across the region)

These services are staffed by qualified early childhood educators who are passionate about creating inclusive, developmentally appropriate learning environments. Each program is guided by evidence-based practices, the Alberta Early Learning and Care Framework, and a strong commitment to building positive, lasting relationships with children and families.

A Mission-Driven Approach

As a nonprofit, Kids@Churchill Park is driven by values-not profits. Their focus is on equity, accessibility, and community service, which allows the organization to prioritize quality and innovation over commercialization.

"We believe every child deserves access to high-quality early learning," the team explains. "That belief is what drives our programming, training, and advocacy efforts."

Over the years, the organization has built strong partnerships with schools, employers, government agencies, and community groups to ensure their programs remain responsive to local needs.

Recognition Backed by Community Trust

Being named a 2025 Consumer Choice Award recipient is a reflection of the trust Kids@Churchill Park has earned through decades of consistent service. The award is based on independent research, consumer feedback, and local reputation-making it a powerful indicator of the organization's ongoing impact.

"This award belongs to our incredible educators, administrators, and families who work together every day to support the growth of our children," the leadership team shares. "It's an honour to be recognized for the work we've been doing for over five decades."

Looking to the Future

As Calgary continues to grow, Kids@Churchill Park remains committed to meeting the evolving needs of local families. The agency will continue to develop inclusive, innovative programs that support children in all stages of early development while upholding the high standards that have made it a pillar of the child care community.

To learn more about Kids@Churchill Park's programs or to find a centre near you, visit www.churchillpark.ca or explore their CCA Profile.

About Kids@Churchill Park

Kids@Churchill Park is a nonprofit Calgary-based child care and family support agency providing licensed early learning programs for children and families across Southern Alberta. With over 55 years of experience, the organization serves more than 600 children annually through community-based centres, corporate partnerships, school-based care, and an approved network of family day homes.

