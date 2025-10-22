SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - At 7:50 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) - up 85% at $6.73
- Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) - up 37% at $5.09
- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV) - up 35% at $2.63
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI) - up 25% at $3.59
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) - up 24% at $6.41
- Vicor Corporation (VICR) - up 20% at $79.15
- WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (WOK) - up 19% at $4.69
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) - up 17% at $541.58
- Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) - up 12% at $64.25
- Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) - up 6% at $7.26
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) - down 41% at $2.47
- rYojbaba Co., Ltd. (RYOJ) - down 25% at $6.77
- Charming Medical Limited (MCTA) - down 22% at $5.42
- AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (ATMV) - down 21% at $10.63
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) - down 17% at $5.29
- Owlet, Inc. (OWLT) - down 15% at $7.42
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG) - down 14% at $42.95
- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) - down 11% at $9.09
- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TERN) - down 10% at $7.25
- Bgin Blockchain Limited (BGIN) - down 10% at $4.45
