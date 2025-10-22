In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) - up 85% at $6.73 Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) - up 37% at $5.09 Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV) - up 35% at $2.63 Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI) - up 25% at $3.59 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) - up 24% at $6.41 Vicor Corporation (VICR) - up 20% at $79.15 WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (WOK) - up 19% at $4.69 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) - up 17% at $541.58 Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) - up 12% at $64.25 Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) - up 6% at $7.26

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) - down 41% at $2.47 rYojbaba Co., Ltd. (RYOJ) - down 25% at $6.77 Charming Medical Limited (MCTA) - down 22% at $5.42 AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (ATMV) - down 21% at $10.63 Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) - down 17% at $5.29 Owlet, Inc. (OWLT) - down 15% at $7.42 Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG) - down 14% at $42.95 Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) - down 11% at $9.09 Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TERN) - down 10% at $7.25 Bgin Blockchain Limited (BGIN) - down 10% at $4.45





SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - At 7:50 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.