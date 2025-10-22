As app stores open up globally, game developers will be able to control their own unified digital stores across mobile, web, and PC directly through the Unity Engine, in partnership with Stripe.

Unity (NYSE: U), the leading platform to create and grow games and interactive experiences, today announced an enhancement to the Unity engine that will enable game developers to manage their entire global commerce and catalog from a single dashboard within Unity itself. Today, selling across platforms means juggling multiple SDKs, rules, and payout systems. With this enhancement, developers will be able to combine different payment providers, optimize for different markets, and manage pricing, promotions, and live operations across mobile app stores, web, and PC, free from any platform-specific tools and restrictions.

More than $120 billion in global in-app purchases are projected to be made in mobile games1, and most of those games are built with Unity2, creating the opportunity for one integration to provide a unified and flexible path to success as app stores evolve, bridging gaps in an increasingly fragmented marketplace for digital commerce.

"The vast majority of games-related IAP transactions happen inside games made with Unity," said Matt Bromberg, President and CEO of Unity. "Soon developers will have a single place to manage and optimize their entire digital catalog across all platforms and devices. Unity is dedicated to putting developers in control of their own success wherever their players are."

Programmable financial services company Stripe is the first of the partnerships that will ultimately offer developers complete flexibility and coverage in payments globally.

"With Stripe's merchant-of-record solution and app-to-web payments, Unity will soon offer developers both high conversion and low costs, while Stripe manages fraud, disputes, and tax behind the scenes," said Kevin Miller, Head of Payments at Stripe.

Now in limited early access, Unity is partnering with select customers to production-verify this new product to ensure reliable, scalable performance before general release. Developers interested in learning more can sign up here.

1 Source: Straits Research, In-App Purchase Market Report (2024); Sensor Tower, State of Mobile Gaming 2025 (2024). Disclaimer: Based on Straits Research's projection of USD 225 billion in global in-app purchases by 2025 and Sensor Tower data showing mobile games account for ~54% of such spending (USD 81 billion of USD 150 billion in 2024), implying USD 123 billion in mobile game in-app purchases-supporting the "more than USD 120 billion" statement.

2 More than 70% of the top 1,000 mobile games are made with Unity. Source: Apptopia Sensor Tower. Disclaimer: Top mobile games is a blended number defined by the top 1000 games based on monthly active users from each of the Google Play Store and iOS App Store for the month of June 2025. This figure is calculated globally, excluding China.

About Unity

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to create, market, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality. For more information, visit Unity.com.

