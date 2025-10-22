Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE), a global payments platform, will announce third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, November 13, 2025, before market open.

Management will host a live webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day. The webcast, along with supplemental information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Paysafe website at ir.paysafe.com. An archive will be available after the conclusion of the event and will remain available via the same link for at least one year.

Webcast and Conference Call Information:

Time:

Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Webcast:

Go to the Investor Relations section of the Paysafe website to listen and view slides

Dial in:

877-407-0752 (U.S. toll-free)

201-389-0912 (International)

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With 29 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of $152bn in 2024, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 260 payment types in 48 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared towards mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at https://www.paysafe.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Kirsten Nielsen

+1 (646) 901-3140

kirsten.nielsen@paysafe.com