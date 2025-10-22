Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. Secures $400K Utility Incentive for Rochester EV Project, Advances Debt-Free ESCO Model as Industry Growth Accelerates

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. ("Green Rain" or the "Company") is proud to announce a significant milestone: the Company has secured a $400,000 incentive from Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) toward the development of its electric-vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure project at 1600 West Ridge Road, Rochester, New York. Engineered via channel partner Chronicled Engineering Inc., the project is now fully permitted and moving toward commercial launch.

Moreover, Green Rain has executed a strategic exit by selling the project to Wallace Energy, while retaining multi-year shared-revenue rights for the next 5-7 years. This transaction enables recurring, asset-light revenue without incurring debt or long-term liability-an embodiment of the Company's ESCO (Energy Service Company) business model.

Industry Tailwinds: A Rare Window of Opportunity

The EV infrastructure sector is rapidly gaining momentum, and Green Rain is originating at a pivotal moment:

The U.S. EV charging infrastructure market was valued at approximately US$5.09 billion in 2024, and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~30% through 2030. Grand View Research

Global forecasts place the market size at over US$224 billion by 2032. Market.us+1

The ESCO market is predicted to rise from about US$35 billion in 2025 to more than US$50 billion by 2030, driven by decarbonization and energy efficiency mandates. Mordor Intelligence

From 2019 to 2024, U.S. non-home EV charging infrastructure grew by roughly 25-35% annually, with fast-charging ports increasing as much as 56% year-over-year. ICCT

Together, these trends underscore how Green Rain's business model-developing, incentivizing and monetizing EV infrastructure through third-party asset sales while retaining revenue participation-is exceptionally well-timed.

Why This Matters for Investors

Debt-Free Model: By selling the Rochester asset to Wallace Energy and retaining revenue participation, Green Rain avoids capital-intensive burdens and retains upside without risk of construction cost overrun.

High-Value Incentive: The $400K RG&E rebate demonstrates utility, regulatory and market confidence in Green Rain's project execution and asset economics.

Recurring Revenue Stream: Shared-revenue rights for 5-7 years provide a predictable cash-flow stream while scalability remains open for additional sites.

Sector Momentum: With EV adoption surging and infrastructure gaps widening, companies like Green Rain are well-positioned to monetize the build-out phase.

Diversified Energy Service Model: The Company is not just deploying infrastructure-it's operating as an ESCO, bundling engineering, incentives, operations and revenue participation under one growth platform.

CEO Statement

"This project validates our ESCO growth strategy and proves we can deliver turnkey EV infrastructure with utility backing, monetise it, and retain real upside for our shareholders," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain Energy Holdings. "As EV adoption accelerates and utilities prioritize grid-ready solutions, we believe Green Rain is uniquely positioned to capture long-term value without raising debt."

About Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTCID:$GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings is a Wyoming-based company dedicated to advancing sustainable energy initiatives through its subsidiary Green Rain Solar Inc. By transforming rooftops into renewable energy assets and expanding EV charging networks nationwide, Green Rain Energy is driving the transition toward a cleaner, smarter energy future.

