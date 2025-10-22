Mary Kay Ash Foundation Awards Nearly $1.3 Million in Grants To Restore Hope for Survivors of Domestic Violence

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Originally published on newsroom.marykay.com

The Mary Kay Ash Foundation®, an unwavering champion of supporting survivors of domestic violence and advocating for women's safety, announced it has awarded more than $1 million in domestic violence shelter grants around the country. Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has given more than $58 million in support to end domestic violence and rebuild lives after abuse.

In 2025, grants were awarded to the following domestic violence shelter and support service organizations:

Annual Domestic Violence Shelter Grants (51 Grants | $1,020,000) Domestic violence shelters in 51 states and U.S. territories received $20,000 grants each totaling over $1 million in unrestricted funds to support life-saving services such as legal aid, counseling, facility improvements, childcare, job readiness training, and more.

Local Domestic Violence Shelter Grants (4 Grants | $100,000) Awarded four local domestic violence shelters across North Texas with $25,000 grants each totaling $100,000 to address specific community needs. Denton County Friends of the Family, Hope's Door New Beginning Center, Genesis Women's Shelter & Support, and The Family Place provide critical needs to women facing abuse.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline ($70,000) Announced partnership with The National Domestic Violence Hotline ("The Hotline") - the nation's leading resource for survivors and those seeking to support them - to create a nationwide initiative focused on trauma-informed education, community engagement, and life-saving tools to help individuals recognize and respond to abuse. The partnership provides training webinars, downloadable resources, and a series of short videos.

The Conference on Crimes Against Women ($75,000) Supported for 19 consecutive years The Conference on Crimes Against Women (CCAW), an annual community multi-stakeholder conference in Dallas, Texas dedicated to addressing and combating all forms of crimes against women. Drawing 3,000 annually, CCAW is the only conference that addresses all crimes against women with a multidisciplinary focus that encourages a coordinated community response. The 20th edition of the conference took place in May 2025. View a full list of 2025 Mary Kay Ash Foundation Domestic Violence Shelter Grant recipients.

"For nearly 30 years, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has been guided by a simple notion: when women thrive, communities thrive," said Michael Lunceford, President of the Mary Kay Ash Foundation Board of Directors. "From funding innovative women's cancer research to strengthening services for survivors of domestic violence, at our core we are empowering communities, restoring hope, and giving women the chance to live longer, healthier, safer lives."

The Mary Kay Ash Foundationhas awarded more than $98 million to women's shelters and domestic violence service providers, as well as cancer research programs and related causes throughout the U.S. For more information, visit marykayashfoundation.org

About Mary Kay Ash Foundation®

Guided by Mary Kay Ash's dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation® raises and distributes funds to end domestic violence and invest in breakthrough cancer research to find cures for women-related cancers. Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has contributed more than $98 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, the Foundation supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe. Together, we can make the world better for women. To learn more about how to educate, advocate, volunteer, donate, and join life-saving work to support and empower women, visit marykayashfoundation.org, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

