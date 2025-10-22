Lithia Motors, Inc.: Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue of $9.7 billion, Achieves 11% Increase in Diluted Earnings Per Share, 17% Increase in Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Announces Dividend of $0.55 per Share for Third Quarter
MEDFORD, Ore., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today reported the highest third quarter revenue in company history, and a 11% increase in diluted earnings per share compared to the same period in 2024.
Third quarter 2025 revenue increased 5% to $9.7 billion from $9.2 billion in the third quarter of 2024.
Third quarter 2025 diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD was $8.61, a 11% increase from $7.73 per share reported in the third quarter of 2024. Third quarter 2025 adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD was $9.50, a 17% increase compared to $8.14 per share in the same period of 2024.
Third quarter 2025 net income was $219 million, a 1.1% decrease compared to net income of $221 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted third quarter 2025 net income was $241 million, a 9% increase compared to adjusted net income of $221 million for the same period of 2024.
As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the 2025 third quarter adjusted results exclude a $0.89 per diluted share impact resulting from non-core items, including a net investment loss in Pinewood Technologies Group PLC, acquisition expenses, and insurance reserves, partially offset by a net gain on the disposal of stores and tax attributes. The 2024 third quarter adjusted results exclude a $0.41 per diluted share impact resulting from non-core items, including a premium paid for the redemption of the remaining non-controlling interest in Pfaff Automotive, a net investment loss in Pinewood Technologies Group PLC, and acquisition expenses, partially offset by a net gain on the disposal of stores and tax attributes.
Key Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:
- Total revenue increased 7.7% on a same store basis, compared to third quarter 2024
- Used retail revenue increased 11.8% on a same store basis, compared to third quarter 2024
- Aftersales gross profit increased by 9.1% on a same store basis, compared to third quarter 2024
- Repurchased 5.1% of outstanding shares i n the quarter, 8.0% of outstanding shares in the first nine months of 2025
- Total adjusted SG&A as a % of gross profit of 64.8% in North America
"Our third quarter results demonstrate our focus on operational excellence with strong growth in same store sales and earnings per share and solid profitability gains driven by the continued execution of our strategy" said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO. "Our teams delivered increases in same-store revenue across our business lines, we achieved improved sequential SG&A performance throughout our North American stores, and Driveway Finance Corporation continues to scale profitably. Our disciplined capital allocation was clear as we opportunistically repurchased shares while maintaining a strong balance sheet, positioning us well to continue unlocking the full potential of our omnichannel ecosystem."
For the first nine months of 2025 revenues increased 5% to $28.4 billion, compared to $27.0 billion in 2024.
Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD for the first nine months of 2025 was $26.42, compared to $21.47 per share in 2024, an increase of 23%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD for the first nine months of 2025 increased 25% to $26.60 from $21.29 in the same period of 2024.
Corporate Development
In September 2025, LAD continued to expand its network in the Southeast region with the acquisition of Palm Beach Acura, West Palm Beach Hyundai, and West Palm Beach Genesis. These additions add $220 million of expected annualized revenue.
As of September 30, 2025, LAD acquired $620 million of expected annualized revenues year-to-date.
Balance Sheet Update
LAD ended the third quarter with approximately $1.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and availability on our revolving lines of credit.
Dividend Payment and Share Repurchases
The Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.55 per share related to third quarter 2025 financial results. The dividend is expected to be paid on November 21, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 7, 2025.
During the third quarter 2025, we repurchased approximately 1,312,000 shares at a weighted average price of $312. To date in 2025, we have repurchased approximately 2,168,000 shares at a weighed average price of $313. Under the current share repurchase authorization approximately $889.3 million remains available.
Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Updated Presentation
The third quarter 2025 conference call may be accessed at 10:00 a.m. ET today by telephone at 877-407-8029. An updated presentation highlighting the third quarter 2025 results has been added to our investor relations website. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit investors.lithiadriveway.com and click on quarterly earnings.
About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)
Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is the largest global automotive retailer providing a wide array of products and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Simple, convenient, and transparent experiences are offered through our comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions, fleet management offerings, and other synergistic adjacencies. We deliver consistent, profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Our highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides us the flexibility and scale to pursue our vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.
|
LAD
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In millions except per share data)
|
|
Three months ended
September 30,
|
|
%
|
|
Nine months ended
September 30,
|
|
%
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Decrease)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Decrease)
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
$ 4,630.3
|
|
$ 4,430.0
|
|
4.5 %
|
|
$ 13,508.9
|
|
$ 12,847.9
|
|
5.1 %
|
Used vehicle retail
|
3,096.3
|
|
2,843.3
|
|
8.9
|
|
9,110.2
|
|
8,630.1
|
|
5.6
|
Used vehicle wholesale
|
367.0
|
|
390.9
|
|
(6.1)
|
|
1,081.1
|
|
1,018.1
|
|
6.2
|
Finance and insurance
|
378.6
|
|
360.4
|
|
5.0
|
|
1,116.8
|
|
1,061.9
|
|
5.2
|
Aftersales
|
1,037.1
|
|
1,012.8
|
|
2.4
|
|
3,039.6
|
|
2,876.3
|
|
5.7
|
Fleet and other
|
166.5
|
|
183.6
|
|
(9.3)
|
|
580.5
|
|
580.4
|
|
-
|
Total revenues
|
9,675.8
|
|
9,221.0
|
|
4.9 %
|
|
28,437.1
|
|
27,014.7
|
|
5.3 %
|
Cost of sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
4,353.6
|
|
4,123.6
|
|
5.6
|
|
12,655.3
|
|
11,925.4
|
|
6.1
|
Used vehicle retail
|
2,902.9
|
|
2,654.4
|
|
9.4
|
|
8,518.6
|
|
8,062.9
|
|
5.7
|
Used vehicle wholesale
|
371.5
|
|
393.0
|
|
(5.5)
|
|
1,090.6
|
|
1,020.7
|
|
6.8
|
Aftersales
|
432.6
|
|
453.0
|
|
(4.5)
|
|
1,283.3
|
|
1,285.1
|
|
(0.1)
|
Fleet and other
|
149.2
|
|
166.6
|
|
(10.4)
|
|
527.8
|
|
531.1
|
|
(0.6)
|
Total cost of sales
|
8,209.8
|
|
7,790.6
|
|
5.4
|
|
24,075.6
|
|
22,825.2
|
|
5.5
|
Gross profit
|
1,466.0
|
|
1,430.4
|
|
2.5 %
|
|
4,361.5
|
|
4,189.5
|
|
4.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance operations income (loss)
|
19.1
|
|
(1.4)
|
|
NM
|
|
51.7
|
|
4.1
|
|
1,161.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SG&A expense
|
998.0
|
|
943.6
|
|
5.8
|
|
2,965.3
|
|
2,853.0
|
|
3.9
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
65.5
|
|
63.5
|
|
3.1
|
|
194.6
|
|
183.6
|
|
6.0
|
Income from operations
|
421.6
|
|
421.9
|
|
(0.1) %
|
|
1,253.3
|
|
1,157.0
|
|
8.3 %
|
Floor plan interest expense
|
(57.8)
|
|
(76.6)
|
|
(24.5)
|
|
(169.8)
|
|
(214.0)
|
|
(20.7)
|
Other interest expense
|
(68.3)
|
|
(64.5)
|
|
5.9
|
|
(200.5)
|
|
(189.3)
|
|
5.9
|
Other (expense) income
|
(13.3)
|
|
5.1
|
|
(360.8)
|
|
35.9
|
|
35.4
|
|
1.4
|
Income before income taxes
|
282.2
|
|
285.9
|
|
(1.3) %
|
|
918.9
|
|
789.1
|
|
16.4 %
|
Income tax expense
|
(63.6)
|
|
(64.8)
|
|
(1.9)
|
|
(230.9)
|
|
(186.5)
|
|
23.8
|
Income tax rate
|
22.5 %
|
|
22.7 %
|
|
|
|
25.1 %
|
|
23.6 %
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 218.6
|
|
$ 221.1
|
|
(1.1) %
|
|
$ 688.0
|
|
$ 602.6
|
|
14.2 %
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling
|
(1.5)
|
|
(1.2)
|
|
25.0 %
|
|
(5.3)
|
|
(3.8)
|
|
39.5 %
|
Net income attributable to redeemable non-
|
-
|
|
(12.6)
|
|
(100.0) %
|
|
-
|
|
(14.8)
|
|
(100.0) %
|
Net income attributable to LAD
|
$ 217.1
|
|
$ 207.3
|
|
4.7 %
|
|
$ 682.7
|
|
$ 584.0
|
|
16.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share
|
$ 8.61
|
|
$ 7.73
|
|
11.4 %
|
|
$ 26.42
|
|
$ 21.47
|
|
23.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted shares outstanding
|
25.2
|
|
26.8
|
|
(6.0) %
|
|
25.8
|
|
27.2
|
|
(5.1) %
|
NM - not meaningful
|
LAD
Key Performance Metrics (Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three months ended
September 30,
|
|
%
|
|
|
Nine months ended
September 30,
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Decrease)
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Decrease)
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
6.0 %
|
|
6.9 %
|
|
(90)
|
bps
|
|
6.3 %
|
|
7.2 %
|
|
(90)
|
bps
|
Used vehicle retail
|
6.2
|
|
6.6
|
|
(40)
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
6.6
|
|
(10)
|
|
Finance and insurance
|
100.0
|
|
100.0
|
|
-
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
100.0
|
|
-
|
|
Aftersales
|
58.3
|
|
55.3
|
|
300
|
|
|
57.8
|
|
55.3
|
|
250
|
|
Gross profit margin
|
15.2
|
|
15.5
|
|
(30)
|
|
|
15.3
|
|
15.5
|
|
(20)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unit sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
96,639
|
|
94,964
|
|
1.8 %
|
|
|
282,773
|
|
273,154
|
|
3.5 %
|
|
Used vehicle retail
|
109,097
|
|
104,898
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
325,476
|
|
316,583
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average selling price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
$ 47,913
|
|
$ 46,649
|
|
2.7 %
|
|
|
$ 47,773
|
|
$ 47,035
|
|
1.6 %
|
|
Used vehicle retail
|
28,381
|
|
27,105
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
27,990
|
|
27,260
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average gross profit per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
$ 2,864
|
|
$ 3,226
|
|
(11.2) %
|
|
|
$ 3,019
|
|
$ 3,377
|
|
(10.6) %
|
|
Used vehicle retail
|
1,773
|
|
1,801
|
|
(1.6)
|
|
|
1,818
|
|
1,792
|
|
1.5
|
|
Finance and insurance
|
1,840
|
|
1,803
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
1,836
|
|
1,801
|
|
1.9
|
|
Total vehicle(1)
|
4,104
|
|
4,271
|
|
(3.9)
|
|
|
4,196
|
|
4,322
|
|
(2.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue mix
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
47.9 %
|
|
48.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
47.5 %
|
|
47.6 %
|
|
|
|
Used vehicle retail
|
32.0
|
|
30.8
|
|
|
|
|
32.0
|
|
31.9
|
|
|
|
Used vehicle wholesale
|
3.8
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
Finance and insurance, net
|
3.9
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
Aftersales
|
10.7
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
|
|
10.7
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
|
Fleet and other
|
1.7
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit Mix
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
18.9 %
|
|
21.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
19.6 %
|
|
22.0 %
|
|
|
|
Used vehicle retail
|
13.2
|
|
13.2
|
|
|
|
|
13.6
|
|
13.5
|
|
|
|
Used vehicle wholesale
|
(0.3)
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
|
Finance and insurance, net
|
25.8
|
|
25.2
|
|
|
|
|
25.6
|
|
25.3
|
|
|
|
Aftersales
|
41.2
|
|
39.1
|
|
|
|
|
40.2
|
|
38.1
|
|
|
|
Fleet and other
|
1.2
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
As reported
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
As reported
|
|
Three months
|
|
Three months
|
|
Nine months
|
|
Nine months
|
Other metrics
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
SG&A as a % of revenue
|
10.3 %
|
|
10.2 %
|
|
10.3 %
|
|
10.2 %
|
|
10.4 %
|
|
10.5 %
|
|
10.4 %
|
|
10.6 %
|
SG&A as a % of gross profit
|
67.9
|
|
66.0
|
|
68.1
|
|
66.0
|
|
67.9
|
|
67.7
|
|
68.0
|
|
68.1
|
Operating profit as a % of revenue
|
4.4
|
|
4.6
|
|
4.4
|
|
4.6
|
|
4.4
|
|
4.3
|
|
4.4
|
|
4.3
|
Operating profit as a % of gross profit
|
29.0
|
|
29.5
|
|
28.8
|
|
29.5
|
|
28.8
|
|
28.0
|
|
28.7
|
|
27.6
|
Pretax margin
|
3.2
|
|
3.1
|
|
2.9
|
|
3.1
|
|
3.2
|
|
2.9
|
|
3.2
|
|
2.9
|
Net profit margin
|
2.5
|
|
2.4
|
|
2.3
|
|
2.4
|
|
2.4
|
|
2.2
|
|
2.4
|
|
2.2
|
(1)Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail
|
LAD
Same Store Operating Highlights (Unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
%
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
%
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Decrease)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Decrease)
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
$ 4,521.3
|
|
$ 4,284.6
|
|
5.5 %
|
|
$ 12,942.5
|
|
$ 12,400.3
|
|
4.4 %
|
Used vehicle retail
|
3,024.4
|
|
2,705.6
|
|
11.8
|
|
8,621.0
|
|
8,156.4
|
|
5.7
|
Finance and insurance
|
371.5
|
|
351.6
|
|
5.7
|
|
1,076.8
|
|
1,031.4
|
|
4.4
|
Aftersales
|
1,009.9
|
|
971.9
|
|
3.9
|
|
2,892.8
|
|
2,758.7
|
|
4.9
|
Total revenues
|
9,453.4
|
|
8,781.1
|
|
7.7
|
|
27,100.8
|
|
25,869.8
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
$ 270.9
|
|
$ 296.4
|
|
(8.6) %
|
|
$ 819.2
|
|
$ 889.5
|
|
(7.9) %
|
Used vehicle retail
|
188.4
|
|
186.2
|
|
1.2
|
|
568.7
|
|
559.1
|
|
1.7
|
Finance and insurance
|
371.5
|
|
351.6
|
|
5.7
|
|
1,076.8
|
|
1,031.4
|
|
4.4
|
Aftersales
|
589.9
|
|
540.9
|
|
9.1
|
|
1,680.3
|
|
1,534.6
|
|
9.5
|
Total gross profit
|
1,433.5
|
|
1,389.1
|
|
3.2
|
|
4,185.6
|
|
4,059.7
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
6.0 %
|
|
6.9 %
|
|
(90)bps
|
|
6.3 %
|
|
7.2 %
|
|
(90)bps
|
Used vehicle retail
|
6.2
|
|
6.9
|
|
(70)
|
|
6.6
|
|
6.9
|
|
(30)
|
Finance and insurance
|
100.0
|
|
100.0
|
|
-
|
|
100.0
|
|
100.0
|
|
-
|
Aftersales
|
58.4
|
|
55.6
|
|
280
|
|
58.1
|
|
55.6
|
|
250
|
Gross profit margin
|
15.2
|
|
15.8
|
|
(60)
|
|
15.4
|
|
15.7
|
|
(30)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unit sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
94,480
|
|
92,204
|
|
2.5 %
|
|
271,512
|
|
264,685
|
|
2.6 %
|
Used vehicle retail
|
106,637
|
|
100,280
|
|
6.3
|
|
308,333
|
|
298,661
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average selling price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
$ 47,855
|
|
$ 46,469
|
|
3.0 %
|
|
$ 47,668
|
|
$ 46,849
|
|
1.7 %
|
Used vehicle retail
|
28,362
|
|
26,981
|
|
5.1
|
|
27,960
|
|
27,310
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average gross profit per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
$ 2,867
|
|
$ 3,215
|
|
(10.8) %
|
|
$ 3,017
|
|
$ 3,361
|
|
(10.2) %
|
Used vehicle retail
|
1,767
|
|
1,857
|
|
(4.8)
|
|
1,844
|
|
1,872
|
|
(1.5)
|
Finance and insurance
|
1,847
|
|
1,827
|
|
1.1
|
|
1,857
|
|
1,831
|
|
1.4
|
Total vehicle(1)
|
4,109
|
|
4,325
|
|
(5.0)
|
|
4,235
|
|
4,400
|
|
(3.8)
|
(1)Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail
|
LAD
Other Highlights (Unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
Key Performance by Country
|
Total Revenue
|
|
Total Gross Profit
|
|
Total Revenue
|
|
Total Gross Profit
|
United States
|
79.4 %
|
|
83.1 %
|
|
78.2 %
|
|
83.2 %
|
United Kingdom
|
17.7 %
|
|
14.4 %
|
|
18.7 %
|
|
14.2 %
|
Canada
|
2.9 %
|
|
2.5 %
|
|
3.1 %
|
|
2.6 %
|
|
As of
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
Days' Supply (1)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
New vehicle inventory
|
52
|
|
59
|
|
53
|
Used vehicle inventory
|
46
|
|
53
|
|
46
|
(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated using on-ground inventory unit levels and a 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.
|
Selected Financing Operations Financial Information
|
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
($ in millions)
|
2025
|
|
% (1)
|
|
2024
|
|
% (1)
|
|
2025
|
|
% (1)
|
|
2024
|
|
% (1)
|
Interest and fee income
|
$ 104.9
|
|
9.2
|
|
$ 88.8
|
|
9.2
|
|
$ 298.0
|
|
9.2
|
|
$ 249.9
|
|
9.2
|
Interest expense
|
(52.1)
|
|
(4.6)
|
|
(51.2)
|
|
(5.3)
|
|
(150.0)
|
|
(4.6)
|
|
(146.0)
|
|
(5.4)
|
Total interest margin
|
$ 52.8
|
|
4.6
|
|
$ 37.6
|
|
3.9
|
|
$ 148.0
|
|
4.6
|
|
$ 103.9
|
|
3.8
|
Lease income
|
23.4
|
|
|
|
25.6
|
|
|
|
67.7
|
|
|
|
61.2
|
|
|
Lease costs
|
(18.6)
|
|
|
|
(21.6)
|
|
|
|
(54.0)
|
|
|
|
(51.0)
|
|
|
Lease income, net
|
4.8
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
|
|
10.2
|
|
|
Provision expense
|
(25.8)
|
|
(2.3)
|
|
(31.8)
|
|
(3.3)
|
|
(72.5)
|
|
(2.2)
|
|
(77.0)
|
|
(2.8)
|
Other financing operations expenses
|
(12.7)
|
|
(1.1)
|
|
(11.2)
|
|
(1.2)
|
|
(37.5)
|
|
(1.2)
|
|
(33.0)
|
|
(1.2)
|
Finance operations income (loss)
|
$ 19.1
|
|
|
|
$ (1.4)
|
|
|
|
$ 51.7
|
|
|
|
$ 4.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total average managed finance receivables
|
$ 4,541.8
|
|
|
|
$ 3,813.0
|
|
|
|
$ 4,316.3
|
|
|
|
$ 3,617.5
|
|
|
(1)Annualized percentage of total average managed finance receivables
|
LAD
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents
|
$ 417.1
|
|
$ 402.2
|
Trade receivables, net
|
1,212.8
|
|
1,237.0
|
Inventories, net
|
5,941.7
|
|
5,911.7
|
Other current assets
|
354.3
|
|
223.0
|
Total current assets
|
$ 7,925.9
|
|
$ 7,773.9
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
4,784.0
|
|
4,629.9
|
Finance receivables, net
|
4,544.9
|
|
3,868.2
|
Intangibles
|
5,211.9
|
|
4,665.8
|
Other non-current assets
|
2,052.4
|
|
2,184.8
|
Total assets
|
$ 24,519.1
|
|
$ 23,122.6
|
|
|
|
|
Floor plan notes payable
|
4,868.9
|
|
4,903.1
|
Other current liabilities
|
1,657.1
|
|
1,648.0
|
Total current liabilities
|
$ 6,526.0
|
|
$ 6,551.1
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, less current maturities
|
6,965.8
|
|
6,119.3
|
Non-recourse notes payable, less current maturities
|
2,195.9
|
|
2,051.2
|
Other long-term liabilities and deferred revenue
|
2,037.8
|
|
1,726.9
|
Total liabilities
|
$ 17,725.5
|
|
$ 16,448.5
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
6,793.6
|
|
6,674.1
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 24,519.1
|
|
$ 23,122.6
|
LAD
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income
|
$ 688.0
|
|
$ 602.6
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
|
428.5
|
|
397.2
|
Changes in:
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
44.8
|
|
(324.3)
|
Finance receivables
|
(671.3)
|
|
(524.2)
|
Floor plan notes payable
|
(151.0)
|
|
325.0
|
Other operating activities
|
(106.0)
|
|
(113.0)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
233.0
|
|
363.3
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(257.7)
|
|
(271.9)
|
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
(417.6)
|
|
(1,247.0)
|
Proceeds from sales of stores
|
178.1
|
|
21.9
|
Other investing activities
|
17.8
|
|
(323.8)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(479.4)
|
|
(1,820.8)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Net borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade
|
73.3
|
|
280.1
|
Net borrowings on non-recourse notes payable
|
136.3
|
|
77.4
|
Net borrowings on other debt and finance lease liabilities
|
827.7
|
|
900.7
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
21.0
|
|
21.2
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
(662.3)
|
|
(273.2)
|
Dividends paid
|
(42.1)
|
|
(42.4)
|
Other financing activity
|
(89.4)
|
|
(83.6)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
264.5
|
|
880.2
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash
|
4.7
|
|
3.9
|
Change in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents
|
22.8
|
|
(573.4)
|
Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
445.8
|
|
972.0
|
Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at end of period
|
468.6
|
|
398.6
|
LAD
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Cash Flow from Operations(Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
As reported
|
$ 233.0
|
|
$ 363.3
|
Floor plan notes payable, non-trade, net
|
73.3
|
|
280.1
|
Adjust: finance receivables activity
|
671.3
|
|
524.2
|
Less: Borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade associated with
|
(62.9)
|
|
(105.5)
|
Adjusted
|
$ 914.7
|
|
$ 1,062.1
|
LAD
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In millions, except for per share data)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
|
As reported
|
|
Net gain on
|
|
Investment
|
|
Insurance
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
Tax attribute
|
|
Adjusted
|
Selling, general and
|
$ 998.0
|
|
$ 15.4
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (2.5)
|
|
$ (15.9)
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 995.0
|
Operating income
|
421.6
|
|
(15.4)
|
|
-
|
|
2.5
|
|
15.9
|
|
-
|
|
424.6
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(13.3)
|
|
-
|
|
22.7
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
9.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
282.2
|
|
(15.4)
|
|
22.7
|
|
2.5
|
|
15.9
|
|
-
|
|
307.9
|
Income tax (provision) benefit
|
(63.6)
|
|
7.2
|
|
(6.0)
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
(3.5)
|
|
(67.0)
|
Net income
|
$ 218.6
|
|
$ (8.2)
|
|
$ 16.7
|
|
$ 2.0
|
|
$ 15.3
|
|
$ (3.5)
|
|
$ 240.9
|
Net income attributable to non-
|
(1.5)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1.5)
|
Net income attributable to LAD
|
$ 217.1
|
|
$ (8.2)
|
|
$ 16.7
|
|
$ 2.0
|
|
$ 15.3
|
|
$ (3.5)
|
|
$ 239.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 8.61
|
|
$ (0.32)
|
|
$ 0.66
|
|
$ 0.08
|
|
$ 0.61
|
|
$ (0.14)
|
|
$ 9.50
|
Diluted share count
|
25.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
|
|
As reported
|
|
Net gain on
|
|
Investment
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
Premium on
|
|
Tax attribute
|
|
Adjusted
|
Selling, general and
|
$ 943.6
|
|
$ 0.3
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (0.2)
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 943.7
|
Operating income
|
421.9
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
-
|
|
0.2
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
421.8
|
Other income (expense), net
|
5.1
|
|
-
|
|
0.4
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
285.9
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.2
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
286.2
|
Income tax (provision) benefit
|
(64.8)
|
|
0.1
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
-
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
(65.7)
|
Net income
|
$ 221.1
|
|
$ (0.2)
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 0.1
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (0.5)
|
|
$ 220.5
|
Net income attributable to non-
|
$ (1.2)
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (1.2)
|
Net income attributable to
|
$ (12.6)
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 11.6
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (1.0)
|
Net income attributable to LAD
|
$ 207.3
|
|
$ (0.2)
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 0.1
|
|
$ 11.6
|
|
$ (0.5)
|
|
$ 218.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 7.73
|
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 0.43
|
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
$ 8.14
|
Diluted share count
|
26.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LAD
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In millions, except for per share data)
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
|
As reported
|
|
Net gain on
|
|
Investment
|
|
Insurance
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
Tax attribute
|
|
Adjusted
|
Selling, general and
|
$ 2,965.3
|
|
$ 17.7
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (5.4)
|
|
$ (16.1)
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 2,961.5
|
Operating income
|
1,253.3
|
|
(17.7)
|
|
-
|
|
5.4
|
|
16.1
|
|
-
|
|
1,257.1
|
Other income (expense), net
|
35.9
|
|
-
|
|
(4.1)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
31.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
918.9
|
|
(17.7)
|
|
(4.1)
|
|
5.4
|
|
16.1
|
|
-
|
|
918.6
|
Income tax (provision) benefit
|
(230.9)
|
|
11.6
|
|
1.0
|
|
(1.4)
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
(5.7)
|
|
(226.0)
|
Net income
|
$ 688.0
|
|
$ (6.1)
|
|
$ (3.1)
|
|
$ 4.0
|
|
$ 15.5
|
|
$ (5.7)
|
|
$ 692.6
|
Net income attributable to non-
|
(5.3)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(5.3)
|
Net income attributable to LAD
|
$ 682.7
|
|
$ (6.1)
|
|
$ (3.1)
|
|
$ 4.0
|
|
$ 15.5
|
|
$ (5.7)
|
|
$ 687.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 26.42
|
|
$ (0.24)
|
|
$ (0.12)
|
|
$ 0.16
|
|
$ 0.60
|
|
$ (0.22)
|
|
$ 26.60
|
Diluted share count
|
25.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
|
|
As reported
|
|
Net gain on
|
|
Investment
|
|
Insurance
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
Premium on
|
|
Tax attribute
|
|
Adjusted
|
Selling, general
|
$ 2,853.0
|
|
$ 0.3
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (6.0)
|
|
$ (9.7)
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 2,837.6
|
Operating income
|
1,157.0
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
-
|
|
6.0
|
|
9.7
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,172.4
|
Other income
|
35.4
|
|
-
|
|
(29.1)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
6.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before
|
789.1
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
(29.1)
|
|
6.0
|
|
9.7
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
775.4
|
Income tax
|
(186.5)
|
|
0.1
|
|
7.1
|
|
(1.5)
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
-
|
|
(8.0)
|
|
(189.3)
|
Net income
|
$ 602.6
|
|
$ (0.2)
|
|
$ (22.0)
|
|
$ 4.5
|
|
$ 9.2
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (8.0)
|
|
$ 586.1
|
Net income
|
(3.8)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(3.8)
|
Net income
|
(14.8)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
11.6
|
|
-
|
|
(3.2)
|
Net income
|
$ 584.0
|
|
$ (0.2)
|
|
$ (22.0)
|
|
$ 4.5
|
|
$ 9.2
|
|
$ 11.6
|
|
$ (8.0)
|
|
$ 579.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings
|
$ 21.47
|
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
$ (0.81)
|
|
$ 0.17
|
|
$ 0.34
|
|
$ 0.43
|
|
$ (0.30)
|
|
$ 21.29
|
Diluted share count
|
27.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LAD
Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
%
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
%
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Decrease)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Decrease)
|
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 218.6
|
|
$ 221.1
|
|
(1.1) %
|
|
$ 688.0
|
|
$ 602.6
|
|
14.2 %
|
Flooring interest expense
|
57.8
|
|
76.6
|
|
(24.5)
|
|
169.8
|
|
214.0
|
|
(20.7)
|
Other interest expense
|
68.3
|
|
64.5
|
|
5.9
|
|
200.5
|
|
189.3
|
|
5.9
|
Financing operations interest expense
|
52.1
|
|
51.2
|
|
1.8
|
|
150.0
|
|
146.0
|
|
2.7
|
Income tax expense
|
63.6
|
|
64.8
|
|
(1.9)
|
|
230.9
|
|
186.5
|
|
23.8
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
65.5
|
|
63.5
|
|
3.1
|
|
194.6
|
|
183.6
|
|
6.0
|
EBITDA
|
$ 525.9
|
|
$ 541.7
|
|
(2.9) %
|
|
$ 1,633.8
|
|
$ 1,522.0
|
|
7.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: flooring interest expense
|
$ (57.8)
|
|
$ (76.6)
|
|
(24.5)
|
|
$ (169.8)
|
|
$ (214.0)
|
|
(20.7)
|
Less: financing operations interest expense
|
(52.1)
|
|
(51.2)
|
|
1.8
|
|
(150.0)
|
|
(146.0)
|
|
2.7
|
Less: used vehicle line of credit interest
|
(3.7)
|
|
(7.4)
|
|
(50.0)
|
|
(11.2)
|
|
(19.5)
|
|
(42.6)
|
Add: acquisition expenses
|
15.9
|
|
0.2
|
|
7,850.0
|
|
16.1
|
|
9.7
|
|
66.0
|
Add: loss (gain) on disposal of stores
|
(15.4)
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
NM
|
|
(17.7)
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
NM
|
Add: investment loss (gain)(1)
|
22.7
|
|
0.4
|
|
5,575.0
|
|
(4.1)
|
|
(29.1)
|
|
85.9
|
Add: insurance reserves
|
2.5
|
|
-
|
|
NM
|
|
5.4
|
|
6.0
|
|
NM
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 438.0
|
|
$ 406.8
|
|
7.7 %
|
|
$ 1,302.5
|
|
$ 1,128.8
|
|
15.4 %
|
NM - not meaningful
|
(1) Investment losses (gains) retrospectively included in adjusted non-GAAP financial measures presented
|
|
As of
|
%
|
|
September 30,
|
Increase
|
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
(Decrease)
|
Floor plan notes payable
|
$ 4,868.9
|
|
$ 5,119.6
|
(4.9) %
|
Used and service loaner vehicle inventory financing facility
|
1,020.8
|
|
925.7
|
10.3
|
Revolving lines of credit
|
1,310.6
|
|
1,848.2
|
(29.1)
|
Warehouse facilities
|
1,252.0
|
|
1,035.0
|
21.0
|
Non-recourse notes payable
|
2,245.7
|
|
1,783.1
|
25.9
|
4.625% Senior notes due 2027
|
400.0
|
|
400.0
|
-
|
4.375% Senior notes due 2031
|
550.0
|
|
550.0
|
-
|
3.875% Senior notes due 2029
|
800.0
|
|
800.0
|
-
|
5.500% Senior notes due 2030
|
600.0
|
|
-
|
-
|
Finance leases and other debt
|
1,117.3
|
|
980.5
|
14.0
|
Unamortized debt issuance costs
|
(26.8)
|
|
(26.4)
|
1.5
|
Total debt
|
$ 14,138.5
|
|
$ 13,415.7
|
5.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Floor plan related debt
|
$ (5,889.7)
|
|
$ (6,045.3)
|
(2.6) %
|
Less: Financing operations related debt
|
(3,497.7)
|
|
(2,818.1)
|
24.1
|
Less: Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents
|
(206.5)
|
|
(209.8)
|
(1.6)
|
Less: Marketable securities
|
(54.9)
|
|
(53.9)
|
1.9
|
Less: Availability on used vehicle and service loaner financing facilities
|
(18.8)
|
|
(9.8)
|
91.8
|
Net Debt
|
$ 4,470.9
|
|
$ 4,278.8
|
4.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
TTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 1,701.9
|
|
$ 1,524.3
|
11.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|
2.63 x
|
|
2.81 x
|
|
NM - not meaningful
SOURCE Lithia Motors, Inc.