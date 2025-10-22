M/I Homes, Inc.: M/I Homes Reports 2025 Third Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

2025 Third Quarter Highlights:

Homes delivered increased 1% to 2,296, a third quarter record

Revenue declined 1% to $1.1 billion

Pre-tax income of $140 million, 12% of revenue, down 26%; includes inventory charges of $7.6 million

Net income of $106.5 million ($3.92 per diluted share) versus $145 million ($5.10 per diluted share)

New contracts were 1,908, compared to 2,023 in last year's third quarter, a 6% decrease

Shareholders' equity reached a record $3.1 billion, an 11% increase from a year ago, with book value per share increasing to a record high of $120

Repurchased $50 million of common stock

Received upgrade from Moody's to Ba1

Extended our bank credit facility to 2030, and increased our borrowing capacity to $900 million

The Company reported pre-tax income of $139.8 million and net income of $106.5 million ($3.92 per diluted share). Our current quarter results include a pre-tax inventory charge of $7.6 million. This compares to pre-tax income of $188.7 million and net income of $145.4 million, or $5.10 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, both were third quarter records. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, pre-tax income was $446.0 million and net income was $339.0 million, or $12.32 per diluted share, compared to $563.1 million and $430.3 million, or $14.99 per diluted share, for the same period of 2024, respectively.

Homes delivered in 2025's third quarter increased 1% to a third quarter record of 2,296 homes. This compares to 2,271 homes delivered in 2024's third quarter. Homes delivered for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were 6,620 compared to 2024's deliveries of 6,653. New contracts were 1,908 for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 2,023 in last year's third quarter. For the first nine months of 2025, new contracts were 6,278 compared to 6,825 in 2024. Homes in backlog at September 30, 2025 had a total sales value of $1.21 billion, a 30% decrease from a year ago. Backlog units at September 30, 2025 decreased 31% to 2,189 homes, with a record average sales price of $553,000. At September 30, 2024, backlog sales value was $1.73 billion, with backlog units of 3,174 and an average sales price of $544,000. M/I Homes had 233 communities at September 30, 2025 compared to 217 communities at September 30, 2024. The Company's cancellation rate was 12% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 10% in the third quarter of 2024.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "Despite the continued challenging housing market conditions and uneven demand environment, we had a solid quarter. We produced $140 million of pre-tax income representing 12% of revenue and delivered a third quarter record 2,296 homes. This resulted in a strong return on equity of 16%."

Mr. Schottenstein added, "While market conditions remain volatile, we are confident in the long-term fundamentals of the housing industry. Our financial position is excellent, highlighted by Moody's upgrade of our credit rating and the extension of our unsecured credit facility to 2030, with an increased borrowing capacity from $650 million to $900 million. We ended the quarter with zero borrowings under this facility, a homebuilding debt-to-capital ratio of 18%, and a net debt-to-capital ratio of negative 1%. With our strong balance sheet, diverse product offerings, and well-located communities, we are well positioned as we enter the fourth quarter of 2025."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through October 2026.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations including changes in trade policy affecting business such as new or increased tariffs, as well as the potential impact of retaliatory tariffs and other penalties, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Statement of Income (unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 New contracts 1,908

2,023

6,278

6,825 Average community count 234

214

228

215 Cancellation rate 12 %

10 %

12 %

9 % Backlog units 2,189

3,174

2,189

3,174 Backlog sales value $ 1,210,790

$ 1,725,423

$ 1,210,790

$ 1,725,423 Homes delivered 2,296

2,271

6,620

6,653 Average home closing price $ 477

$ 489

$ 477

$ 481















Homebuilding revenue:













Housing revenue $ 1,095,418

$ 1,111,389

$ 3,159,924

$ 3,199,946 Land revenue 1,724

1,550

12,933

11,753 Total homebuilding revenue $ 1,097,142

$ 1,112,939

$ 3,172,857

$ 3,211,699















Financial services revenue 34,649

29,970

97,619

87,694 Total revenue $ 1,131,791

$ 1,142,909

$ 3,270,476

$ 3,299,393















Cost of sales - operations 854,122

833,468

2,453,405

2,397,329 Cost of sales - impairment 7,583

-

7,583

- Gross margin $ 270,086

$ 309,441

$ 809,488

$ 902,064 General and administrative expense 70,766

68,285

197,086

188,363 Selling expense 64,049

59,163

180,490

171,598 Operating income $ 135,271

$ 181,993

$ 431,912

$ 542,103 Interest income, net of interest expense (4,548)

(6,680)

(14,122)

(20,948) Income before income taxes $ 139,819

$ 188,673

$ 446,034

$ 563,051 Provision for income taxes 33,329

43,224

107,064

132,795 Net income $ 106,490

$ 145,449

$ 338,970

$ 430,256















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 4.01

$ 5.26

$ 12.60

$ 15.45 Diluted $ 3.92

$ 5.10

$ 12.32

$ 14.99















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 26,544

27,644

26,895

27,857 Diluted 27,188

28,534

27,513

28,703

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of

September 30,

2025

2024 Assets:





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1) $ 734,174

$ 719,920 Mortgage loans held for sale 239,585

242,812 Inventory:





Lots, land and land development 1,743,476

1,558,300 Land held for sale 9,231

3,859 Homes under construction 1,457,843

1,401,260 Other inventory 202,280

169,275 Total Inventory $ 3,412,830

$ 3,132,694







Property and equipment - net 32,668

34,714 Investments in joint venture arrangements 81,514

63,095 Operating lease right-of-use assets 50,322

55,259 Goodwill 16,400

16,400 Deferred income tax asset 13,451

15,313 Other assets 188,600

179,650 Total Assets $ 4,769,544

$ 4,459,857







Liabilities:





Debt - Homebuilding Operations:





Senior notes due 2028 - net $ 398,233

$ 397,459 Senior notes due 2030 - net 297,747

297,243 Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations $ 695,980

$ 694,702







Notes payable bank - financial services operations 231,979

235,441 Total Debt $ 927,959

$ 930,143







Accounts payable 257,981

256,708 Operating lease liabilities 51,968

56,667 Other liabilities 382,187

370,983 Total Liabilities $ 1,620,095

$ 1,614,501







Shareholders' Equity 3,149,449

2,845,356 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,769,544

$ 4,459,857







Book value per common share $ 120.44

$ 104.59 Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2) 18 %

20 %

(1) Includes $0.1 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for quarter ended September 30, 2025. (2) The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 43,414

$ (67,942)

$ 146,056

$ 75,341 Cash used in investing activities $ (15,452)

$ (17,496)

$ (30,698)

$ (45,037) Cash used in financing activities $ (94,186)

$ (32,100)

$ (202,754)

$ (43,188)















Land/lot purchases $ 115,372

$ 138,711

$ 363,106

$ 365,553 Land development spending $ 181,320

$ 180,753

$ 421,927

$ 444,659 Land sale revenue $ 1,724

$ 1,550

$ 12,933

$ 11,753 Land sale gross profit $ 163

$ 72

$ 4,151

$ 3,318















Financial services pre-tax income $ 16,598

$ 12,936

$ 47,180

$ 39,648

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Results (1) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 106,490

$ 145,449

$ 338,970

$ 430,256 Add:













Provision for income taxes 33,329

43,224

107,064

132,795 Interest income - net (8,118)

(10,089)

(23,885)

(30,542) Interest amortized to cost of sales 7,651

7,632

22,779

23,872 Depreciation and amortization 5,116

4,816

14,797

13,890 Non-cash charges 12,108

6,750

20,224

14,099 Adjusted EBITDA $ 156,576

$ 197,782

$ 479,949

$ 584,370





(1) We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,











%











% Region

2025

2024

Change



2025

2024

Change Northern

742

890

(17) %



2,680

3,054

(12) % Southern

1,166

1,133

3 %



3,598

3,771

(5) % Total

1,908

2,023

(6) %



6,278

6,825

(8) %



HOMES DELIVERED



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,











%











% Region

2025

2024

Change



2025

2024

Change Northern

942

1,015

(7) %



2,735

2,809

(3) % Southern

1,354

1,256

8 %



3,885

3,844

1 % Total

2,296

2,271

1 %



6,620

6,653

- %





BACKLOG



September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024







Dollars

Average







Dollars

Average Region

Units

(millions)

Sales Price



Units

(millions)

Sales Price Northern

1,081

$ 609

$ 563,000



1,493

$ 803

$ 538,000 Southern

1,108

$ 602

$ 544,000



1,681

$ 923

$ 549,000 Total

2,189

$ 1,211

$ 553,000



3,174

$ 1,726

$ 544,000





LAND POSITION SUMMARY



September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024



Lots

Lots Under







Lots

Lots Under



Region

Owned

Contract

Total



Owned

Contract

Total Northern

7,140

10,843

17,983



6,528

10,885

17,413 Southern

17,268

15,374

32,642



17,114

17,678

34,792 Total

24,408

26,217

50,625



23,642

28,563

52,205

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.