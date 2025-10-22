JLL appoints Alexandra Bryant as CEO of Value & Risk Advisory

Bryant will drive industry transformation with a focus on AI-enabled valuation services

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL has announced the appointment of Alexandra Bryant as Chief Executive Officer of Value & Risk Advisory, marking a pivotal step in the company's evolution toward next-generation valuation services.

With over 20 years at JLL spanning EMEA, APAC, and the Americas, Bryant brings deep expertise from her roles as Global Head of Strategy and Corporate Development and Global Head of Strategy and Operations for Capital Markets. She will spearhead the transformation of JLL's valuation business into a scalable, AI-enhanced solution that amplifies human expertise with real-time data insights.

Reimagining Valuation for the Digital Age

"We're at an inflection point where the traditional valuation approach must evolve to meet clients' needs for speed, precision, and continuous insights," said Bryant. "Our vision extends beyond point-in-time valuations to dynamic, data-driven advisory services that support clients throughout their entire investment lifecycle."

Bryant's strategy centers on two transformative pillars:

Future-Ready Talent : Cultivating valuers equipped with both advanced technical capabilities and AI literacy, ensuring human expertise remains central to sophisticated analysis

: Cultivating valuers equipped with both advanced technical capabilities and AI literacy, ensuring human expertise remains central to sophisticated analysis Next-Generation Solution: Developing standardized delivery models powered by AI and real-time data while maintaining the nuanced judgment and valuer expertise that complex property decisions demand

Expanded Advisory Capabilities

Complementing Bryant's appointment, Mark Wynne-Smith has been named Global Lead, Asset Advisory and Services, where he will develop new growth opportunities in portfolio advisory and asset management services. His expanded remit will form part of the enhanced offering under Value & Risk Advisory.

"As data becomes ubiquitous, the premium shifts to professionals who can synthesize complex information into actionable insights," Bryant explained. "Our competitive advantage lies in combining cutting-edge technology with the critical thinking and problem-solving skills that only experienced professionals provide."

The appointments reinforce JLL's commitment to delivering comprehensive advisory solutions across the capital stack, positioning the firm to capture emerging opportunities in an increasingly data-driven real estate landscape.

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 112,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Contact:

Nicole Sansom

[email protected]

SOURCE JLL