OTC Markets Group Welcomes Aviva PLC to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Aviva PLC (LSE: AV; OTCQX: AVVIY, AIVAF), the UK's leading diversified insurer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Aviva PLC upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited® Market.

Aviva PLC begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols "AVVIY" and "AIVAF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are honored to announce the addition of Aviva PLC to the OTCQX Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets. "This important milestone not only marks a significant achievement for the company but also highlights the interplay between European capital markets and U.S. investors seeking new investment opportunities."

About Aviva PLC

We are the UK's leading diversified insurer, with market leading positions in the UK, Ireland and Canada. We help 25m+ customers make the most out of life, plan for future, and have the confidence that if things go wrong, we'll be there to put it right. We have been taking care of people for more than 325 years, in line with our purpose of being 'with you today, for a better tomorrow'. In 2024, we paid £29.3 billion in claims and benefits to our customers. As of 30 June 2025, total Group assets under management at Aviva Group were £419?billion and our estimated Solvency II shareholder capital surplus was £8.1 billion. Our shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange, and we are a member of the FTSE 100 index.

For more details on what we do, our business and how we help our customers, visit www.aviva.com/about-us

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .