Marex Group plc to acquire European fixed income market maker Valcourt SA

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc ('Marex' or the 'Group'; NASDAQ: MRX), the diversified global financial services platform, today announces that it has agreed to acquire Valcourt SA ("Valcourt").

Valcourt is a fixed income market maker based in Geneva, Switzerland, specialising in fixed income instruments such as high-yield, subordinated, emerging markets, private, illiquid, and sustainable debt. The acquisition will add 700 clients ranging from banks, independent wealth managers and asset managers.

The acquisition is expected to enhance Marex's fixed income business and bring a substantial distribution offering that services the Swiss institutional community, in particular private banks, wealth and asset management companies, consistent with Marex's strategy to add new clients and new capabilities to its platform to diversify earnings.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Paolo Tonucci, Chief Strategist and CEO of Capital Markets, Marex, commented:

"We are excited to welcome the team from Valcourt to Marex. They bring a high level of expertise in the fixed income markets and will enhance our Capital Markets offering. The acquisition also brings us deep local knowledge and strong client relationships, particularly with Swiss institutions, where we see great potential to deepen these relationships by offering access to our broader range of products from across our platform."

Mike Conway, CEO of Valcourt, commented:



"We are delighted to join forces with Marex, a global leader in financial services. This partnership represents a fantastic opportunity for Valcourt clients to access Marex's extensive network and expertise. We look forward to combining our strengths and delivering even greater value to our clients."

About Marex:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to 60 exchanges. The Group provides access to the world's major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 40 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,400 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

