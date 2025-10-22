UniFirst Corporation: UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year of Fiscal 2025

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) (the "Company," "UniFirst" or "we") today reported results for its fourth quarter and full year ended August 30, 2025, as compared to the corresponding periods in the prior fiscal year. The fourth quarter and full year in fiscal 2024 included an extra week of operations as compared to fiscal 2025.

Q4 2025 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter were $614.4 million compared to $639.9 million in the prior year.

Excluding the impact of the extra week of operations in fiscal 2024, consolidated revenues increased 3.4%.

Operating margin was 8.1% of revenues compared to 8.4% of revenues in the prior year.

The quarterly tax rate was 20.2% compared to 21.8% in the prior year.

Net income was $41.0 million compared to $44.6 million in the prior year

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $2.23 from $2.39 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.3% of revenues compared to 14.9% of revenues in the prior year.



The Company's financial results for the fourth quarters of fiscal 2025 and 2024 included approximately $1.4 million and $1.8 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its customer relationship management ("CRM") computer system and enterprise resource planning ("ERP") projects. The Company refers to the CRM and ERP projects together as its "Key Initiatives". The effect of these items on the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024 combined to decrease:

Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA by $1.4 million and $1.8 million, respectively.

Net income by $1.1 million and $1.3 million, respectively.

Diluted earnings per share by $0.05 and $0.07, respectively.



Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Full year consolidated revenues were $2.432 billion, an increase of 0.2%.

Excluding the impact of the extra week of operations in fiscal 2024, full year revenues increased 2.1%.

Full year operating income was $184.5 million, an increase of 0.5%.

Net income for the year increased to $148.3 million from $145.5 million in the prior year.

Diluted earnings per share increased to $7.98 from $7.77 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.8% of revenues as compared to 13.7% of revenues in the prior year.

The Company's financial results for the full years of fiscal 2025 and 2024 included $6.8 million and $11.8 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its Key Initiatives. The effect of these items on the full years of fiscal 2025 and 2024 combined to decrease:

Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA by $6.8 million and $11.8 million, respectively.

Net income by $5.1 million and $9.0 million, respectively.

Diluted earnings per share by $0.28 and $0.48, respectively.



Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We closed the year with a solid fourth quarter. I am proud of the Company's accomplishments during fiscal 2025 as we execute our strategic plan to drive long-term growth through investments in our people, technology and operational execution. I want to sincerely thank all of our Team Partners who continue to Always Deliver for each other and our customers as we strive towards our vision of being universally recognized as the best service provider in the industry. …all while living our mission of Serving the People Who do the Hard Work."

Changes to Operating and Reportable Segments

Beginning with the fourth quarter of 2025, we are reporting results under three operating and reportable segments. This shift in reportable segments reflects how our leadership oversees and manages the business. Our three operating and reportable segments consist of the following:

Uniform & Facility Service Solutions

First Aid & Safety Solutions

Other

To assist investors, we have provided certain recast unaudited historical financial and operational data that is on a basis consistent with our revised segment structure. This data can be found both in our Form 8-K filed on October 17, 2025 and on our Investor Relations webpage under "News Releases." These changes only affect segment allocation of results and do not revise or restate our previously reported consolidated financial statements.

Q4 2025 Segment Financial Highlights

Uniform & Facility Service Solutions

Revenues for the quarter were $560.1 million compared to $586.0 million in the prior year.

Organic growth, which excludes the effect of acquisitions, fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and the impact of the extra week of operations in fiscal 2024, was 2.9%. The Uniform & Facility Service Solutions' organic growth rate was primarily the result of solid new account sales and improved customer retention.

Operating margin was 8.3% compared to 8.7% in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.8% compared to 15.3% in the prior year.

The costs we incurred related to the Key Initiatives were recorded to the Uniform & Facility Service Solutions' segment, and decreased both the Uniform & Facility Service Solutions' operating and Adjusted EBITDA margins for the fourth quarters of fiscal 2025 and 2024 by 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

The segment's operating and Adjusted EBITDA margins in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 were down slightly from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, which benefited from the extra week of operations. In addition, the quarterly results reflect additional investments in accelerating growth, improving customer retention and our digital transformation.

First Aid & Safety Solutions

Revenues for the quarter were $31.1 million compared to $29.3 million in the prior year.

Organic growth was 12.4%, driven by strong growth in our First Aid van business.

Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA were $0.5 million and $1.5 million, respectively.





The segment's results continue to reflect the investments we are making in our First Aid van business.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

Cash, cash equivalents and Short-term investments totaled $209.2 million as of August 30, 2025.

Cash flow from operating activities increased to $296.9 million in fiscal 2025, or 0.5%.

The Company had no long-term debt outstanding as of August 30, 2025.

The Company paid dividends to shareholders of $24.6 million in fiscal 2025, an increase of 5.5% from the prior year.

During fiscal 2025, the Company repurchased 402,415 shares of Common Stock for approximately $70.9 million. As of August 30, 2025, the Company had $40.6 million remaining under its existing share repurchase authorization.



Financial Outlook

Mr. Sintros continued, "For fiscal 2026, we expect our revenues to be between $2.475 billion and $2.495 billion and fully diluted earnings per share to be between $6.58 and $6.98. This guidance includes an estimated $7.0 million of costs directly attributable to our Key Initiatives that we anticipate will be expensed in fiscal 2026. Please note the following regarding our guidance:

Net income, at the midpoint of the range, is expected to be $124.1 million.

Consolidated Operating Income, at the midpoint of the range, is expected to be $158.8 million.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, at the midpoint of the range, is expected to be $319.7 million.

Net income, Operating Income and Diluted earnings per share are anticipated to be impacted by higher depreciation and amortization assumptions, largely due to the projected deployment of our ongoing Oracle ERP initiative. In addition, fiscal 2026 is expected to have higher stock-based compensation expense. As a reminder, these non-cash items are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

Uniform & Facility Service Solutions' organic revenue growth, at the midpoint of the range, is expected to be 2.6%.

Uniform & Facility Service Solutions' operating and Adjusted EBITDA margins, at the midpoint of the range, are expected to be 6.6% and 13.3%, respectively.

Overall results are anticipated to be impacted by lower expected revenue and profitability out of our nuclear services business.

The effective tax rate is assumed to be 26.0%.

Guidance does not include the impact of any future share buybacks or unexpected events affecting the economy generally."



Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Thirteen

weeks ended

August 30, 2025 Fourteen

weeks ended

August 31, 2024 Fifty-two

weeks ended

August 30, 2025 Fifty-three

weeks ended

August 31, 2024 Revenues $ 614,447 $ 639,867 $ 2,432,352 $ 2,427,431 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues(1) 382,012 408,604 1,542,400 1,579,835 Selling and administrative expenses(1) 146,980 139,236 565,099 522,586 Depreciation and amortization 35,879 37,979 140,355 141,432 Total operating expenses 564,871 585,819 2,247,854 2,243,853 Operating income 49,576 54,048 184,498 183,578 Other (income) expense: Interest income, net (2,348 ) (2,652 ) (9,770 ) (7,242 ) Other expense (income), net 513 (372 ) (1,107 ) 1,441 Total other income, net (1,835 ) (3,024 ) (10,877 ) (5,801 ) Income before income taxes 51,411 57,072 195,375 189,379 Provision for income taxes 10,384 12,437 47,104 43,905 Net income $ 41,027 $ 44,635 $ 148,271 $ 145,474 Income per share - Basic: Common Stock $ 2.32 $ 2.50 $ 8.33 $ 8.11 Class B Common Stock $ 1.86 $ 2.00 $ 6.66 $ 6.49 Income per share - Diluted: Common Stock $ 2.23 $ 2.39 $ 7.98 $ 7.77 Income allocated to - Basic: Common Stock $ 34,420 $ 37,472 $ 124,551 $ 122,188 Class B Common Stock $ 6,607 $ 7,163 $ 23,720 $ 23,286 Income allocated to - Diluted: Common Stock $ 41,027 $ 44,635 $ 148,271 $ 145,474 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic: Common Stock 14,823 15,018 14,961 15,073 Class B Common Stock 3,552 3,590 3,560 3,590 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted: Common Stock 18,438 18,683 18,581 18,724 (1) Exclusive of depreciation on the Company's property, plant and equipment and amortization on its intangible assets.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) August 30,

2025 August 31,

2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,501 $ 161,571 Short-term investments 5,672 13,505 Receivables, net 285,297 278,851 Inventories 145,197 156,908 Rental merchandise in service 227,720 237,969 Prepaid taxes 7,708 14,893 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 49,508 51,979 Total current assets 924,603 915,676 Property, plant and equipment, net 829,622 801,612 Goodwill 657,748 648,850 Customer contracts and other intangible assets, net 105,829 119,999 Deferred income taxes 977 833 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 70,110 66,682 Other assets 189,266 142,761 Total assets $ 2,778,155 $ 2,696,413 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 94,980 $ 92,509 Accrued liabilities 176,903 170,240 Accrued taxes 674 447 Operating lease liabilities, current 17,846 18,241 Total current liabilities 290,403 281,437 Long-term liabilities: Accrued liabilities 128,554 123,401 Accrued and deferred income taxes 135,648 132,496 Operating lease liabilities 54,593 50,568 Total long-term liabilities 318,795 306,465 Shareholders' equity: Common Stock 1,468 1,500 Class B Common Stock 355 359 Capital surplus 109,107 104,791 Retained earnings 2,079,812 2,025,505 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,785 ) (23,644 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,168,957 2,108,511 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,778,155 $ 2,696,413

Detail of Operating Results

(Unaudited)

Thirteen

weeks ended

August 30, 2025 Fourteen

weeks ended

August 31, 2024 (In thousands, except percentages) Uniform & Facility Service Solutions First Aid & Safey Solutions Other Total Uniform & Facility Service Solutions First Aid & Safey Solutions Other Total Revenues $ 560,072 $ 31,123 $ 23,252 $ 614,447 $ 586,022 $ 29,283 $ 24,562 $ 639,867 Revenue Growth % -4.4 % 6.3 % -5.3 % -4.0 % Operating Income (Loss)(1), (2) $ 46,567 $ 473 $ 2,536 $ 49,576 $ 50,834 $ 95 $ 3,119 $ 54,048 Operating Margin 8.3 % 1.5 % 10.9 % 8.1 % 8.7 % 0.3 % 12.7 % 8.4 % Adjusted EBITDA(1), (2) $ 83,098 $ 1,511 $ 3,457 $ 88,066 $ 89,893 $ 1,035 $ 4,099 $ 95,027 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.8 % 4.9 % 14.9 % 14.3 % 15.3 % 3.5 % 16.7 % 14.9 % (1) The Company's financial results for the fourth quarters of fiscal 2025 and 2024 included approximately $1.4 million and $1.8 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its Key Initiatives.

(2) The Key Initiatives' costs decreased both Uniform & Facility Service Solutions' operating and Adjusted EBITDA margins for the fourth quarters of fiscal 2025 and 2024 by 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.



Fifty-two

weeks ended

August 30, 2025 Fifty-three

weeks ended

August 31, 2024 (In thousands, except percentages) Uniform & Facility Service Solutions First Aid & Safey Solutions Other Total Uniform & Facility Service Solutions First Aid & Safey Solutions Other Total Revenues $ 2,218,562 $ 114,586 $ 99,204 $ 2,432,352 $ 2,224,030 $ 106,271 $ 97,130 $ 2,427,431 Revenue Growth % -0.2 % 7.8 % 2.1 % 0.2 % Operating Income (Loss)(3), (4) $ 168,502 $ 853 $ 15,143 $ 184,498 $ 169,027 $ (1,832 ) $ 16,383 $ 183,578 Operating Margin 7.6 % 0.7 % 15.3 % 7.6 % 7.6 % -1.7 % 16.9 % 7.6 % Adjusted EBITDA(3), (4) $ 313,198 $ 4,784 $ 18,788 $ 336,770 $ 311,610 $ 1,710 $ 20,022 $ 333,342 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.1 % 4.2 % 18.9 % 13.8 % 14.0 % 1.6 % 20.6 % 13.7 % (3) The Company's financial results for the full years of fiscal 2025 and 2024 included approximately $6.8 million and $11.8 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its Key Initiatives.

(4) The Key Initiatives' costs decreased both Uniform & Facility Service Solutions' operating and Adjusted EBITDA margins for the full years of fiscal 2025 and 2024 by 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Fifty-two

weeks ended

August 30, 2025 Fifty-three

weeks ended

August 31, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 148,271 $ 145,474 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization(1) 140,355 141,432 Share-based compensation 12,173 9,773 Accretion on environmental contingencies 1,280 1,264 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 875 976 Deferred income taxes 3,897 5,231 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (2,117 ) 561 Other 448 466 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables, less reserves (6,478 ) 511 Inventories 12,318 (8,458 ) Rental merchandise in service 10,039 10,548 Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets (24,330 ) (12,582 ) Accounts payable 2,333 (4,069 ) Accrued liabilities (8,774 ) (3,021 ) Prepaid and accrued income taxes 6,582 7,163 Net cash provided by operating activities 296,872 295,269 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (11,911 ) (203 ) Capital expenditures, including capitalization of software costs (154,345 ) (160,417 ) Purchases of investments (20,406 ) (24,581 ) Maturities of investments 28,356 21,679 Proceeds from sale of assets 3,259 1,286 Net cash used in investing activities (155,047 ) (162,236 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of deferred financing costs (1,164 ) - Proceeds from exercise of share-based awards 4 4 Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (4,473 ) (3,239 ) Repurchase of Common Stock (70,895 ) (23,780 ) Payment of cash dividends (24,625 ) (23,345 ) Net cash used in financing activities (101,153 ) (50,360 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 1,258 (545 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 41,930 82,128 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 161,571 79,443 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 203,501 $ 161,571 (1) Depreciation and amortization for the full year of fiscal 2025 and 2024 included approximately $17.0 million and $18.8 million, respectively, of non-cash amortization expense recognized on acquisition-related intangible assets.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). To supplement the Company's consolidated financial results in this press release, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for share-based compensation expense and other items impacting the comparability of the Company's underlying operating performance between periods. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA for a period divided by revenue for the same period.

The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of the Company and its segments to both management and investors. In addition, by excluding certain items, these non-GAAP financial measures enable management and investors to further evaluate the underlying operating performance of the Company.

Supplemental reconciliations of the Company's consolidated net income on a GAAP basis to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, are presented in the following table. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided below. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company does not allocate its provision for income taxes to its business segments and as a result, presents it in a separate column in the following tables:

Thirteen

weeks ended

August 30, 2025 (In thousands, except percentages) Uniform & Facility Service Solutions First Aid & Safey Solutions Other Unallocated Adjustments Total Revenue $ 560,072 $ 31,123 $ 23,252 $ - $ 614,447 Net income $ 48,402 $ 473 $ 2,536 $ (10,384 ) $ 41,027 Provision for income taxes - - - 10,384 10,384 Interest income, net (2,348 ) - - - (2,348 ) Depreciation and amortization 34,086 1,008 785 - 35,879 Share-based compensation expense 2,958 30 136 - 3,124 Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,098 $ 1,511 $ 3,457 $ - $ 88,066 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.8 % 4.9 % 14.9 % 14.3 %

Fourteen

weeks ended

August 31, 2024 (In thousands, except percentages) Uniform & Facility Service Solutions First Aid & Safey Solutions Other Unallocated Adjustments Total Revenue $ 586,022 $ 29,283 $ 24,562 $ - $ 639,867 Net income $ 53,858 $ 95 $ 3,119 $ (12,437 ) $ 44,635 Provision for income taxes - - - 12,437 12,437 Interest income, net (2,652 ) - - - (2,652 ) Depreciation and amortization 36,214 913 852 - 37,979 Share-based compensation expense 2,473 27 128 - 2,628 Adjusted EBITDA $ 89,893 $ 1,035 $ 4,099 $ - $ 95,027 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.3 % 3.5 % 16.7 % 14.9 %

Fifty-two

weeks ended

August 30, 2025 (In thousands, except percentages) Uniform & Facility Service Solutions First Aid & Safey Solutions Other Unallocated Adjustments Total Revenue $ 2,218,562 $ 114,586 $ 99,204 $ - $ 2,432,352 Net income $ 179,379 $ 853 $ 15,143 $ (47,104 ) $ 148,271 Provision for income taxes - - - 47,104 47,104 Interest income, net (9,770 ) - - - (9,770 ) Depreciation and amortization 133,420 3,815 3,120 - 140,355 Share-based compensation expense 11,532 116 525 - 12,173 Gain on the sale of a non-operating property (2,792 ) - - - (2,792 ) Executive transaction costs 1,429 - - - 1,429 Adjusted EBITDA $ 313,198 $ 4,784 $ 18,788 $ - $ 336,770 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.1 % 4.2 % 18.9 % 13.8 %

Fifty-three

weeks ended

August 31, 2024 (In thousands, except percentages) Uniform & Facility Service Solutions First Aid & Safey Solutions Other Unallocated Adjustments Total Revenue $ 2,224,030 $ 106,271 $ 97,130 $ - $ 2,427,431 Net income (loss) $ 174,828 $ (1,832 ) $ 16,383 $ (43,905 ) $ 145,474 Provision for income taxes - - - 43,905 43,905 Interest income, net (7,242 ) - - - (7,242 ) Depreciation and amortization 134,831 3,443 3,158 - 141,432 Share-based compensation expense 9,193 99 481 - 9,773 Adjusted EBITDA $ 311,610 $ 1,710 $ 20,022 $ - $ 333,342 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.0 % 1.6 % 20.6 % 13.7 % Note: Our segment results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025 presented in this press release reflect our modified segments. Our prior period segment results presented in this press release have been recast to conform with the current presentation of our modified segments.



Supplemental reconciliations of the Company's fiscal 2026 financial outlook for consolidated net income on a GAAP basis to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures, are presented in the following table. In addition, supplemental reconciliations of the fiscal 2026 financial outlook for segments' net income on a GAAP basis to segments' Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures, are also presented in the following table.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the outlook for these non-GAAP measures to the outlook for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided below. The Company's outlook contains forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially. See "Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure."

Fifty-two weeks ended August 29, 2026(1) (In thousands, except percentages) Uniform & Facility Service Solutions First Aid & Safey Solutions Other Unallocated Adjustments Total Revenue $ 2,276,000 $ 126,000 $ 83,000 $ - $ 2,485,000 Net income $ 158,100 $ 1,600 $ 8,000 $ (43,602 ) $ 124,098 Provision for income taxes - - - 43,602 43,602 Interest income, net (9,900 ) - - - (9,900 ) Depreciation and amortization 138,300 3,900 3,400 - 145,600 Share-based compensation expense 15,400 100 750 - 16,250 Adjusted EBITDA $ 301,900 $ 5,600 $ 12,150 $ - $ 319,650 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.3 % 4.4 % 14.6 % 12.9 % (1) Amounts represent the midpoint of the Company's guidance.

