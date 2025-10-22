Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.10.2025 15:00 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FORT Robotics Launches Long-Range Bluetooth Capability to Power Global Industrial Safety

New BLE 5.2 implementation delivers 10x standard range and stable performance in high-density manufacturing and warehouse environments

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FORT Robotics, a leader in safe control for robots and mobile machines, today announced the launch of its new Long Range Bluetooth (BLE) capability. This feature is immediately available for FORT's Safe Remote Control Pro and Endpoint Controller products, enabling customers to achieve reliable wireless safety over longer distances and use their machines globally without complex radio certifications.

FORT Robotics logo

As Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and humanoids increasingly operate alongside human workers in crowded environments, the need for universal, reliable wireless safety communication has become critical. While traditional radio technologies often struggle with interference or are restricted by regional frequency licenses, FORT's solution provides a powerful, globally available standard.

Exceeding Standard Performance

FORT's new capability uses globally compatible Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.2 wireless communication in a highly specialized industrial implementation. By leveraging a transmission power that is 10 times higher than typical BLE modules (+17 dBm), FORT devices can reliably communicate over significantly longer ranges.

This advanced design, which incorporates Isochronous Channels to transmit time-sensitive safety data, delivers three core benefits for industrial users:

  1. Extended Range: Customers can control machines over longer distances with an estimated wireless range of 100-300m, far surpassing typical BLE ranges.
  2. Denser Deployments: The technology is engineered for high-density environments (like busy warehouses and manufacturing floors), allowing customers to operate multiple remote machine systems in close proximity with minimal risk of wireless interference.
  3. Global Compliance: Bluetooth operation facilitates seamless international use, enabling FORT customers to simplify certification and deployment in key markets.

"For our customers scaling into new territories, radio certification is often the single biggest hurdle that delays their international expansion," said Nathan Bivans, CTO at FORT Robotics. "By utilizing the universally accepted BLE 5.2 standard, we are eliminating a major friction point. This allows machine builders to dramatically simplify their compliance processes and rapidly deploy their technology across all major international markets, ensuring their fleet is both productive and globally compliant."

Long Range Bluetooth capability is available on FORT's newest Safe Remote Control Pro and Endpoint Controller products, providing customers with enhanced operational safety and expanded global market reach.

About FORT Robotics

FORT Robotics provides a first-of-its-kind Robotics Control Platform, empowering machine builders and users with safe, secure, dynamic control. Founded in 2018, FORT serves over six hundred customers, with an estimated 12,000 units deployed and 27 patents earned. They help maximize human-machine collaboration while reducing risk, ensuring people, assets, and data are protected and productive across various industries, including warehousing, agriculture, and construction. More information at fortrobotics.com.

Media contact: Milica Tallier, milica.tallier@finnpartners.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2745571/FORT_Robotics_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fort-robotics-launches-long-range-bluetooth-capability-to-power-global-industrial-safety-302590737.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.