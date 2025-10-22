Government Shutdown Disrupts IRS Collections - Clear Start Tax Warns Debt Holders to Act Now

IRS furloughs and delayed notices may offer temporary breathing room - but experts warn taxpayers not to mistake delays for debt forgiveness.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / The ongoing government shutdown is slowing down key operations at the Internal Revenue Service, leaving many taxpayers with unpaid tax bills uncertain about what comes next. While some IRS collection actions may be delayed, experts at Clear Start Tax caution that the shutdown does not erase tax debt - and may even create more problems down the road for those who fail to act.

During a shutdown, the IRS typically scales back staffing and pauses many non-essential functions, including sending some collection notices and processing certain requests. However, enforcement systems remain active behind the scenes, and interest and penalties on unpaid balances continue to accrue.

"A government shutdown is not a free pass," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax. "Your tax debt doesn't disappear just because the IRS is operating with limited staff. If anything, delays can give taxpayers a false sense of security - until collections ramp back up."

When the IRS resumes full operations, the agency often fast-tracks its backlog of notices, levies, and other enforcement actions. That means taxpayers who wait may face a sudden surge of collection activity when the government reopens.

"The shutdown may offer a small window to prepare, but it's not a solution," the spokesperson added. "Taking action now - whether it's setting up a payment plan or exploring relief options - can help taxpayers avoid being caught off guard when the IRS returns to full force."

Tax professionals recommend that individuals with outstanding IRS balances use the pause strategically: gather financial documents, understand their collection statute dates, and seek professional guidance before enforcement resumes.

