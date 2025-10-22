Open Navigation and 3Laws Partner to Advance the Future of Safe, Scalable Robotics

The collaboration will be highlighted at ROSCon 2025, demonstrating how proven navigation and adaptive safety accelerate robotics adoption

SAN FRANCISCO AND PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Open Navigation LLC , the organization building the open-source Nav2 navigation platform, and 3Laws , the leading provider of dynamic safety guardrails?for autonomous and human-operated systems, today announced a strategic partnership. By integrating Nav2 with the 3Laws universal safety layer and offering 3Laws Supervisor ROS as a free community tier, robotics companies can accelerate development while improving safety and performance.

Nav2 is a production-grade, open-source navigation framework trusted by more than 300 companies to power mobile robots in complex environments. 3Laws adds a universal safety layer that dynamically reacts to unexpected obstacles in real time, providing adaptive collision avoidance and performance optimization without reliance on e-stop triggers. Together, Open Navigation and 3Laws give robotics teams the confidence to advance autonomy in complex, real-world environments.

"At Open Navigation, our work is focused on building the missing technologies that will enable large-scale commercialization of robots, with reliability and flexibility at the core," said Steve Macenski, CEO of Open Navigation. "Through this partnership with 3Laws, developers can seamlessly integrate dynamic safety guardrails into their projects, giving them the confidence to deploy systems at scale."

The partnership delivers direct benefits to the Robot Operating System (ROS) community by providing developers free access to 3Laws Supervisor ROS . This powerful, pre-compiled package can be easily dropped into an autonomy stack to aid and accelerate development. It offers many of the same benefits as 3Laws' flagship product, Supervisor PRO, which adds advanced capabilities such as broader manipulator and mobile manipulator support, as well as integration with a wider range of sensors.

Open Navigation and 3Laws will showcase their partnership at ROSCon 2025 in Singapore, where Steve Macenski will present the "On Use of Nav2 Route Server" session on Tuesday, October 28, at 11:10 a.m. SST. Both companies will be on-site to discuss how the combination of Nav2 and 3Laws is shaping the next era of safe, reliable robotics.

"We're excited to partner with Open Navigation as its Nav2 platform has become the premier open-source mobile robot navigation framework across industries," said Andrew Singletary, CEO of 3Laws. "By making it easier to embed 3Laws' safety layer directly into the Nav2 autonomy stack, we aim to help more developers build robots capable of operating confidently in complex environments and accelerate adoption."

Open Navigation accelerates robotics commercialization and applied research by democratizing professional-quality mobile robotics technologies and resources. It fosters open, community-driven collaboration across industry and academia, while offering professional services to businesses leveraging ROS 2 and Nav2 in their products and services. Today, its Nav2 platform is recognized as the go-to solution for mobile robot navigation in any environment.

3Laws provides a universal safety layer for autonomous and human-operated systems using Control Barrier Functions (CBFs) - a proven method for keeping systems within safe operating limits without compromising performance. A Caltech spin-off and exclusive licensee of foundational CBF technology, 3Laws was founded by leading robotics researchers to bring this breakthrough from the lab to real-world deployment across aerospace, automotive, and beyond. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, 3Laws is building the safety infrastructure to accelerate robotics development and enable smarter, more reliable operation.

