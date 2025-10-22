Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
ACCESS Newswire
22.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

moveBuddha LLC: moveBuddha Moving Abroad Survey: More Americans Are Trading Moving Trucks for Passports

ATHENS, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / More Americans are starting to ask questions about what life could look like somewhere else.

A new survey from moveBuddha finds that nearly 1 in 10 Americans is actively researching a move abroad, with nearly 60% reporting they've considered leaving the country at some point. This is a clear sign that international relocation is no longer just a passing daydream, but something people are seriously exploring.

To understand what's behind this rising interest, moveBuddha surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. residents in September 2025. The results point to a quiet shift in how Americans think about where and how they want to live.

The responses point toward a practical motivation; many are looking for a place where life feels stable, affordable, and easier to manage day to day.

Key Takeaways

  • Nearly 60% of Americans have considered moving abroad.

  • 1 in 10 respondents is actively researching an international move.

  • Cost of living (34%) is the top factor Americans consider when choosing a country to move to, followed by financial security (11%) and political stability (9%).

  • Europe (38%) is the top region for moves abroad, while Canada (24%) tops the list of individual countries, except among Gen Z, who favor Japan.

  • America's high living costs (64%), healthcare access (63%), and crime/safety (59%) are the primary reasons respondents might consider moving abroad. Lifestyle or cultural factors matter much less.

More people are taking the idea of moving abroad seriously - and not for adventure, career moves, or retirement.

They're running the numbers. Reading expat blogs. Comparing countries. Asking if life might be simpler elsewhere. While few are actively relocating, many are exploring international options.

"We've helped thousands of people move across the country for all kinds of reasons - to chase a job, start a family, or just get closer to the beach. But, what we're seeing now is very different," says Ryan Carrigan of moveBuddha. "With rising costs, job uncertainty, and concerns about healthcare and safety, more people are looking for somewhere that just feels livable."

The survey aligns with moveBuddha's report on Which States Google Moving Abroad Most, examining state-level Google searches about where Americans are most curious about moving abroad, and reveals the motivations and specific countries Americans would choose if they could move abroad right now.

Top Country Destinations:

Country

%Respondents

Canada

24.4%

England

12.2%

Japan

11.2%

Ireland

9.0%

Switzerland

8.2%

France

6.5%

Costa Rica

6.4%

Mexico

6.1%

New Zealand

6.1%

Thailand

4.1%

Germany

3.4%

Portugal

2.4%

Why This Matters Now

From unaffordable rents to healthcare hurdles, Americans are increasingly evaluating their options through a global lens. In some cases, a new passport is starting to feel like a better path to peace of mind than a new zip code.

With cost pressures, climate events, and political anxieties continuing to impact Americans' sense of safety and opportunity, international relocation may start to look less like an escape and more like a rational next step.

Contact Information

Ryan Carrigan
co-founder
pr@movebuddha.com
706-249-9101

Sarayu Srinivasan
Digital PR Strategist
sarayu@greenflagdigital.com

.

SOURCE: moveBuddha LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/movebuddha-moving-abroad-survey-more-americans-are-trading-moving-trucks-for-p-1090298

