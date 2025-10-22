Federato Launches the First Enterprise-Grade Agentic AI for the Insurance Industry

AI-native platform spans the full policy lifecycle

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Federato announced a first for insurance with the launch of enterprise-grade agentic AI, solving a critical problem in the industry.

According to Federato's research , less than 25% of bound risk meets the insurance company's strategy. Until now, companies have faced an overwhelming number of submissions, with no ability to act on the best deals until the underwriter gets to them. While triage helps a little bit at the front end, most insurers have still had to revert to a set of painfully slow, painfully analog processes.

Federato modernizes the process completely. Instead of an underwriter taking hours or days to identify a good risk and analyze a submission, Federato's agentic AI proactively generates a complete quote in minutes. It uses the same logic a human underwriter would use, basing its decisions on a comprehensive, real-time understanding of the company's appetite at the moment. More importantly, every quote includes a detailed explanation of its reasoning.

"It's a transformative way of working. AI analyzes large amounts of data at machine speed, while freeing expert underwriters to do what they do best: making nuanced decisions and building relationships," said William Steenbergen, Co-Founder and CTO of Federato.

In tandem with its agentic AI launch, Federato has unveiled Control Tower , a platform upgrade that provides real-time portfolio control for insurers. Built in partnership with dozens of P&C insurers, Control Tower provides the governance and visibility that gives underwriting leaders confidence and keeps their portfolio aligned to strategy at the speed of AI. It provides real-time insights and transforms static strategy documents and existing underwriting guidance into proactive guardrails that direct every risk decision.

"For decades, the insurance industry has been held back by an Old Core of technologies, built on compromised legacy systems and siloed data," said Will Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Federato. "What was once a solution is now a problem as these systems can't meet the needs of the rapidly evolving industry. For the first time, insurers can choose an AI-native platform that spans the full policy lifecycle - one that's future-ready and able to help our customers drive better business outcomes every day."

